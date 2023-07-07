The Ministry of Education released the report on performance grading index (PGI) 2.0 for states and union territories for the year 2021-22.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, devised PGI for states and UTs that assesses the performance of the school education system at the state/UT level by creating an index for comprehensive analysis.

The PGI for states/UTs was first released for the year 2017-18 and so far, it has been released up to the year 2020-21.

Over the period, many of the indicators in PGI have become redundant. Therefore, to have a more updated base with quality indicators, to align with new initiatives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and to replace existing indicators that have achieved optimal targets, the PGI – State structure for 2021-22 has been revised and renamed as PGI 2.0.

The new PGI structure covers 73 indicators and it focuses more on qualitative assessment and even digital initiatives and teacher education. Thus, the grades/level obtained by states/UTs in previous editions of the PGIs are not comparable with the grades/levels obtained by states/UTs in the 2022-22 edition.

Methodology

The PGI 2.0 structure comprises 1,000 points across 73 indicators grouped into two categories, namely outcomes, and governance management (GM).

These categories are further divided into six domains, namely learning outcomes (LO), access (A), infrastructure and facilities (IF), equity (E), governance process (GP), and teachers education and training (TE&T).

The PGI 2.0 for 2021-22 classified states/UTs into ten grades, where the highest achievable grade is 'Daksh', which is for state/UT scoring more than 940 points out of a total of 1,000 points. The lowest grade is 'Akanshi-3', which is for a score up to 460.

The PGI 2.0 can help states/UTs to pinpoint the gaps and prioritise areas for intervention to ensure that the school education system is robust.

Grades

None of the states/UTs has attained the highest grade, Daksh. Only two states/UTs, namely Punjab and Chandigarh have attained Grade Prachesta -2 (score 641-700); six states/UTs joined Grade Prachesta - 3 (score 581-640); 13 states/UTs joined Grade Akanshi -1 (score 521-580); 12 states/UTs attained Grade Akanshi - 2 (score 461-520); and three states got Grade Akanshi – 3 in PGI 2.0.

Below is a list of grades/scores of top 10 states:

1. Chandigarh received a score of 659.0 (Grade: PRACHESTA-2)

2. Punjab received a score of 647.4 (Grade: PRACHESTA-2)

3. Delhi received a score of 636.2 (Grade: PRACHESTA-3)

4. Kerala received a score of 609.7 (Grade: PRACHESTA-3)

5. Gujarat received a score of 599.0 (Grade: PRACHESTA-3)

6. Puducherry received a score of 592.7 (Grade: PRACHESTA-3)

7. Tamil Nadu received a score of 590.4 (Grade: PRACHESTA-3)

8. Maharashtra received a score of 583.2 (Grade: PRACHESTA-3)

9. Haryana received a score of 577.9 (Grade: AKANSHI-1)

10. Rajasthan received a score of 577.5 (Grade:AKANSHI-1)