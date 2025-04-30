Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JKBOSE 12th results 2025 declared at jkbose.nic.in. Here's how to check

JKBOSE 12th results 2025 declared at jkbose.nic.in. Here's how to check

The JKBOSE released Class 12th board results 2025 today at jkbose.nic.in. Here's how to check and download the scorecard

JKBOSE 12th results 2025 released today(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

JKBOSE 12th results 2025 declared: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) declared the Class 12 board exam results 2025 today for the academic year 2024-25. 
 
Students who appeared for the board examination can check and download the JKBOSE exam results through the official website, using their login credentials, i.e., roll number and registration number.
 
The online scorecard will be provisional, and students should collect their original mark sheets later from the respective schools.

JKBOSE 12th results 2025: Overall pass percentage

This year, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Class 12 results for 2025, with an overall pass percentage of 74.8%.
 
 
Girls outperformed boys with 77.72 per cent while boys recorded a pass percentage of 71.95. The trend continues as female students maintain a stronger performance across most streams.

How to check and download JKBOSE Class 12th results 2025?

Here are the steps to check and download JKBOSE Class 12th results 2025:
  • Visit the official website of JKBOSE website, jkbose.nic.in.
  • On the home page, check for the JKBOSE Class 12 results 2025.
  • Enter your login credentials and click on submit button.
  • Your results will appear on the screen.
  • Students can download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2025: How to check results by name

Students can check their JKBOSE Class 12 results 2025 by using the ‘search by name’ option on the official website.  Here's how do to do this:
  • Visit the official website, jkbose.nic.in.
  • Select the name wise search feature.
  • Enter your name in the box and click on 'View Result' option.
  • Student's result will apear on the screen.
  • Apart fromt this, students can alternatively use their roll number for the same. 

JKBOSE results 2025: Division-wise results

Here are the division-wise results for the JKBOSE results 2025:
Distinction: 30622
First Division: 36311
Second Division: 10304
Third Division: 74
Reappear: 25027
Failed: 970

JKBOSE results 2025 Class 10, 12: Passing marks

Students need to score at least 33% marks in English and 36% marks in the remaining 4 subjects opted by candidates. Subjects involving practical and internal examination must also be qualified with a minimum of 36% marks, separately. 

JKBOSE 12th results: Apply for re-evaluation

Students who are not happy with their results can apply for re-evaluation through the official website. The re-evaluation process allows students to request a recheck of their answer sheet to ensure accuracy in marking.​ However, students must have secured at least 20% marks in the particular subject to apply for re-evaluation.​
 
     
   

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

