Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 08:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / BSEB 12th Compartment 2025 answer key out, raise objections till tomorrow

BSEB 12th Compartment 2025 answer key out, raise objections till tomorrow

BSEB has announced the Inter Compartment Exam 2025 answer key on their official website. Candidates can download the answer key and raise objections against it until tomorrow, May 21, 2025 at 4 pm

Exam, National exam

Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has made public the answer key for the BSEB Class 12 Compartment Exam 2025. Students should be aware that this answer key is exclusively for questions with an objective format.  ALSO READ: Odisha extends UG admission deadline to June 1 as Class 12 results delayed
 
The answer key is available for download and raise on objection.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.com, for students who took the exam. If students see any errors in the answer key, they have the option to object. The link will be available until May 20, 4 PM, and objections must be sent by May 21, 2025.
 

BSEB 12th Compartment Answer Key 2025: Steps to check 

    • Visit the BSEB official website at objection.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.com
      
    • Press on the link for the Inter Compartment Exam 2025 answer key

Also Read

Students, Education, Study, Student

Bihar Board 10 Result 2025 scrutiny process to begin tomorrow. Details here

College students, students

BSEB Inter results 2025: State doubles cash prizes, awards for toppers

Bihar board 2025

Bihar board 2025: Admit card for Class 10 released, Class 12 to come soon

BSE

Markets decline amid lack of positive triggers, Sensex down 873 points

CSK vs RR

CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Brevis puts CSK back on track after quick wickets

 
    • Fill in your login details on the page that display
 
    • Press submit to check the answer key
 
    • Download it and view your answers
 
    • Take a printout for later references. 

BSEB 12th Compartment Answer Key 2025: Important details

From May 2 to May 13, 2025, the Bihar Class 12 compartment test was administered in two shifts every day. The first and second shifts were conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and 2 PM to 5:15 PM, respectively.  
Before submitting their responses, students were given an additional 15 minutes to study the question paper. On May 14 and 15, 2025, the compartment students' practical tests were held. The BSEB Class 12 result was announced on March 25, 2025. The overall pass percentage stood at 86.56%.
 

More From This Section

student school education

Odisha extends UG admission deadline to June 1 as Class 12 results delayed

SSC recruitment 2019

SSC GD Constable results 2025 expected to be out soon at ssc.gov.in

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th and 12th board results 2025 releasing soon

India Post GDS Result 2025

India Post GDS Result 2025: 3rd merit list released at official website

college, students

Maharashtra MPSC Group B prelims results 2025 declared at mpsc.gov.in

Topics : BSEB Bihar supplementary exam results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayCSK vs RR LIVE ScoreSSC GD Constable Result 2025Borana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon