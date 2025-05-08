Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Maharashtra govt launches disaster management training for students at ITIs

Maharashtra govt launches disaster management training for students at ITIs

The aim is to strengthen resilience and readiness among youth in response to potential emergencies

Govt allows non-forest department to carry forestry work

The programme will be launched at the Rajamata Jijau Government ITI in Kopri, Thane, and will be expanded to other ITIs in the state later (Representative Photo: X @ndmaindia)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

In light of the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Thursday announced the introduction of disaster management training across all industrial training institutes (ITIs) in the state.

The state skill development minister, in a statement, said a special programme will begin on Thursday to equip students with essential knowledge in civil defence and disaster preparedness.

The aim is to strengthen resilience and readiness among youth in response to potential emergencies, the statement said.

The programme will be launched at the Rajamata Jijau Government ITI in Kopri, Thane, and will be expanded to other ITIs in the state later.

 

Former Director General of Police Praveen Dixit will guide the sessions, while training will be conducted in collaboration with Aniruddha's Academy of Disaster Management.

The curriculum will cover various aspects of civil defence and emergency response techniques.

Lodha said the move is a proactive step towards preparing the younger generation to contribute effectively in times of national crisis and natural calamities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra India Pakistan relations Operation Sindoor Disaster management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

