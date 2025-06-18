WB Madhyamik 2025: PPR PPS result out, 9 new toppers in top 10; know more

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially announced the Madhyamik PPR/PPS result 2025 today, June 18. Students who had applied for Post Publication Review (PPR) or Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) of their Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) 2025 can now view their revised results online.

ALSO READ: UKPSC PCS admit card 2025 releasing today at psc.uk.gov.in; Details here The WBBSE Madhyamik PPR/PPS 2025 results are available from 9:00 am onwards on the official result portal at result.wbbsedata.com, result.wbbsedata.com. To view the results, students need to fill in their Roll Number and Date of Birth.

The WBBSE Madhyamik (Class 10) exams for 2025 were held from February 10 to February 22, 2025. The exams occurred from 10:45 AM to 1:00 PM each day.

WB Madhyamik results 2025: Highlights Only students who applied for re-evaluation after the WB Madhyamik 2025 results were released are eligible to see the West Bengal Board Madhyamik PPR/PPS results 2025. The only students who will receive updated marksheets and certificates are those whose grades have changed. Via their school login on the official website, schools can obtain the combined PPR/PPS results in PDF format. ALSO READ: Indian Army Agniveer exam date 2025: Check CEE schedule & pattern The WBBSE Madhyamik PPR/PPS 2025 results guarantee evaluation process transparency and give students an equitable opportunity to have their answer scripts reviewed. For individuals who intend to pursue additional education in light of their updated results, this is an important update.

Madhyamik PPR/PPS Results 2025: How to check? Go to the official result portal at result.wbbsedata.com Fill in your Roll Number and Date of Birth View and download the revised mark sheet if applicable. Note for schools – With their login information, schools can get consolidated PDFs. In order to obtain the updated documents, they have 7 days to return the students' old mark sheets and certificates to the respective regional office with the revised marks. Madhyamik PPR/PPS Results 2025: Insights Srijan Pramanik (Malda) and Souptik Mukherjee (Bankura) jumped from 8th to 7th place. ALSO READ: RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025 to release on June 19: Check steps to download Nine new students, including Rupam Dikshit, Ananya Majumder, Pragyan Debnath, Debjit Laha, Antarip Maity, Chayan Roy, Samyak Das, Sayandip Ghosh, Soham Karan, and Prerona Baidya, are now part of the merit list from ranks 8 to 10. The total number of students in the Madhyamik top 10 merit list has gone up from 66 to 75, with nine new entries, after the new revision.