NBEMS FMGE December 2025: Admit Card date out, correction window begins

The correction window for FMGE applications has been extended by NBEMS until December 11 on the official website, natboard.edu.in. Candidates must give their password and user ID to log in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
The edit feature for the December 2025 Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) has been enabled by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). 
 
Candidates who have registered and are eligible can use the edit option on the official website at natboard.edu.in to make modifications to their FMGE December 2025 online application.
 
The deadline for making changes to the application form is December 11, 2025, according to the official schedule. On December 29 and ending on December 31, 2025, the final selection edit window will be available to correct any incorrect photographs.

FMGE December 2025: Important dates

NBEMS will conduct the December 2025 session screening test in a single shift on January 17, 2026, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On January 2, 2026, candidates can get the city slips, and on January 14, 2026, they can get the admit cards. The announcement of the result is scheduled for February 17, 2026. 

FMGE December 2025: How to make the changes?

Step 1: Go to the official website of NAT at natboard.edu.in
Step 2: On the homepage, visit the FMGE December 2025 section.
Step 3: After this, press on the application form edit window link.
Step 4: Applicants need to log in using their User ID and Password.
Step 5: Make the required changes in the allowed fields and then submit.

What can be edited in the FMGE December exams 2025?

Certain fields, including the Primary Medical Qualification Certificate (PMQC), apostilled documents, PMQC attested by the relevant Indian embassy, eligibility certificate or admission letter, and evidence of citizenship, are editable by candidates. The official FMGE portal must be used to make these updates.

What cannot be edited in the FMGE December exams 2025?

Certain fields are not editable at all during the adjustment time. Candidates cannot change their name, country, email address, mobile number, or test city. Since these details are final once provided, applicants must verify their accuracy before completing the registration process. 

Why is FMGE conducted?

To bridge gaps between various educational systems and safeguard the quality of public healthcare, the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is held to ensure foreign-educated medical graduates, mostly Indian citizens or OCI holders, meet India's requirements to practice medicine. 
 
This is done by screening their competency before granting licensure for provisional or permanent registration in India. In order to obtain a medical license, those with primary medical degrees from outside of India (apart from graduates from the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand) must pass these exams.
 

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

