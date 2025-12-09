DU SOL Admit Card 2025 out at sol.du.ac.in; check how to download and more

Admit cards for the December–January semester exams have been distributed by the University of Delhi (DU) to second-year, third-year, and former students of the School of Open Learning (SOL). Candidates who have registered can use their login credentials to download their admission cards from the official website at sol.du.ac.in.
Notably, the authorities have not yet published the DU SOL admit cards for the first year of 2025. The official calendar states that the DU SOL exams for different programs will start on December 10, 2025. Candidates must enter the exam room with their admit cards and a valid form of identification.
How to download DU SOL Admit Card 2025?
• Go to the official website of DU SOL at sol.du.ac.in.
• Press on the DU SOL Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.
• A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in the login details.
Also Read
• Press on submit, and your hall ticket will be showcased.
• View the hall ticket and download it.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for later use.
Details mentioned on DU SOL Admit Card 2025
• Student name
• Roll/enrollment number
• Course & Year
• Photograph & signature
• Exam instructions
• Exam centre
• Exam date/time.
DU SOL Admit Card 2025 Exam DateDU SOL exams for different programs will start on December 10, 2025.
Additional information about DU SOL exams 2025
In order to ensure a smooth entry process, candidates are encouraged to arrive at the examination venue between 30 minutes to 1 hour before the scheduled time (as shown in the admit card). Once the gates are closed, nobody will be permitted inside.
All of the necessary information needed to take the exams is included in the DU hall pass. To make sure there are no mistakes, students should carefully check every aspect.