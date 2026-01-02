Exam calendar 2026: List of exams whose registrations may begin in January

Jan 2026 Exam calendar: January 2026 marks the start of a crucial admission cycle for students aiming for undergraduate programmes in engineering, medicine, pharmacy, fashion and management. While some application windows have already closed, several key exams are set to open registrations or announce schedules this month.

JEE Main registration has already closed, and the first exam session is set to start on January 21 and run through January 30, 2026. The list of entrance tests that students should be aware of is provided here.

List of upcoming exams in 2026

NEET UG 2026

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has declared the NEET UG 2026 syllabus, marking the subjects to be covered in Physics, Chemistry and Biology for the upcoming medical entrance examination. The NEET UG 2025 was conducted on May 4, with applications starting February 7, 2025, to March 7, 2025.

JEE Main session 2 Going by the timetable issued for the previous session, the JEE Main 2026 application process for Session 2 (April 2026 exams) is anticipated to start in the final week of January 2026. The information will be made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA) following the end of Session 1. BITSAT The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) administers the BITSAT for admission to undergraduate programs. Applications for the BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT) began on December 15. For the first session, applications will be accepted until March 16; for the second, they will be accepted between April 20, 2026, and May 2, 2026. Students who are interested can apply online at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in.

MHT CET MHT-CET will be administered in two sessions starting with the 2026 admission cycle, in April and May. Admission to professional courses will require participation in at least one session; participation in both will be optional. A tentative test schedule for MAH MHT CET 2026 has been issued by CET Cell. The PCM group exams will be held from April 11 to April 19, while the PCB group exams will be held from April 21 to April 26. The dates of the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2026 are April 6–8. AP EAMCET The registration process will be accessible via the same webpage, and the exams are scheduled for May 12, 13, 14, 15, and 18, 2026. There will be four sessions for the Agriculture and Pharmacy AP EAMCET 2026 exams.

KCET The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET), conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), serves as the eligibility examination for admission to engineering, veterinary and pharmacy programmes. While KEA has not yet announced the exam schedule or application dates for 2026, last year the registration process began on January 23, 2025, and concluded on February 24, 2025. NIFT On December 8, the National Testing Agency (NTA) launched the NIFT 2026 registration procedure through its official website, exams.nta.nic.in/niftee. Candidates who are interested can submit an online application. January 6, 2026, is the deadline for submitting the form without incurring a late fee. An extra Rs 5,000 late fee will be applied to applications filed between January 7 and 10, 2026.

VITEEE The VITEEE 2026 application procedure is now in progress. The official VIT website states that the tentative application submission deadline is March 31, 2026, and registrations started on October 24, 2025. The exam is set to take place between April 28 and May 3, 2026. The results will be announced during the second week of May 2026, and online counselling will start at the same time. WBJEE Candidates hoping to enrol in degree programs in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture in West Bengal's government and private universities are eligible to apply for the WBJEE.