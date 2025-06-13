NEET PG 2025: Exam city resubmission window opens today at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2025 exam city resubmission window on June 13, 2025, at 3 PM. Candidates appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses can visit the official NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in — to select or resubmit their preferred exam city. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened thecity resubmission window on June 13, 2025, at 3 PM. Candidates appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses can visit the official NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in — to select or resubmit their preferred exam city.

NEET PG 2025: Important dates

Exam city resubmission window: June 13 to June 17, 2025

Edit window for application: June 20 to June 22, 2025

Exam city allotment notification: July 21, 2025

Admit Card release: July 31, 2025

NEET PG 2025 exam date: August 3, 2025 (9:00 AM – 12:30 PM)

Result declaration: September 3, 2025

NEET PG 2025 Exam city selection: Key guidelines

Candidates will only be able to view and select cities where test seats are available. The exam city allotment is based on a first-come, first-served basis, and the final venue details will be mentioned in the admit card issued by NBEMS. Candidates must arrange their own travel and accommodation.