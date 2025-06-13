NEET PG 2025: Exam city resubmission window opens today at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2025: Important dates
- Exam city resubmission window: June 13 to June 17, 2025
- Edit window for application: June 20 to June 22, 2025
- Exam city allotment notification: July 21, 2025
- Admit Card release: July 31, 2025
- NEET PG 2025 exam date: August 3, 2025 (9:00 AM – 12:30 PM)
- Result declaration: September 3, 2025
NEET PG 2025 Exam city selection: Key guidelines
How to submit NEET PG 2025 exam city details?
- Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.
- On the home page, check for the ‘NEET PG 2025 Exam City Resubmission’ link.
- Enter your login credentials.
- Select your preferred exam city and fill in the required details.
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
- Print and retain a copy for future reference.
