AP POLYCET seat allotment results 2025 to be out today at polycet.ap.gov.in

AP POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment result will be released today by the Andhra Pradesh DTE. Candidates can check it online at polycet.ap.gov.in

Representative Image (ANI)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

The AP POLYCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment results are likely to be released today, July 10, 2025, by the Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh. Earlier expected on July 9, the result was postponed and now expected to be out today at the official website, polycet.ap.gov.in.

How to check AP POLYCET seat allotment 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the AP POLYCET seat allotment 2025:
  • Visit the official website, polycet.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on the “AP POLYCET 2025 Seat Allotment” link.
  • Log in using your Login ID, Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth.
  • View the result on the screen.
  • Download and save it for the admission process.

ALSO READ: UP DElEd 2025 results out at btcexam.in; Here's how to download scorecard

 

AP POLYCET seat allotment 2025: Admission & reporting

  • Allotted candidates must download their seat allotment letters and report to their assigned colleges between July 10 and July 14, 2025.
  • Academic classes will begin on July 10, so early reporting is advised to avoid missing initial lectures.
  • Self-reporting at the allotted college is mandatory for admission confirmation.

AP POLYCET seat allotment 2025: Fee structure:

  • Govt. & Aided Polytechnics: ₹4,700 per year
  • Private Polytechnics & Second Shift Engineering Colleges: ₹25,000 per year
  • Eligible students may get fee reimbursement as per Andhra Pradesh Government norms.

About AP POLYCET

The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) is conducted annually by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada. It offers admission into diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering streams across government and private polytechnic colleges in the state.

Topics : Indian education Student exam results

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

