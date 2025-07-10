Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 to be out soon at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 to be out soon at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala plus Two SAY Result 2025 will be declared at keralaresults.nic.in or result.kite.kerala.gov.in. Students who took the exams from June 12 to 20 can view their scorecard using their login details

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 . Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is expected to issue the Kerala plus Two SAY (Save a Year) Result 2025 today, July 10, 2025. If students took the supplemental exams, they can access their results on the official websites, keralaresults.nic.in and result.kite.kerala.gov.in.
 
The DHSE Kerala held the Plus Two SAY exams from June 12 to June 20, 2025, to allow students who failed one or more topics in the Kerala Class 12 board exams earlier this year another chance. The results will determine eligibility for post-secondary education and employment opportunities.

Kerala +2 SAY Result 2025: How to check?

Step 1: Go to the official websites at keralaresults.nic.in or result.kite.kerala.gov.in.
 
Step 2: Press on the link that says “Kerala plus Two SAY Result 2025."
Step 3: Fill in your Roll Number and Date of Birth on the login page.

Step 4: Send the details to view your provisional marksheet.
Step 5: Download or take a printout of the result for later use.

Kerala Plus Two Regular Exams 2025

3,70,642 students took the Kerala Class 12 board exams earlier this year. 2,88,394 of these students passed, yielding a 77.81% pass percentage. This represents a minor decline from the 2024 record of 78.69%. It is recommended that students check their results exclusively on the official websites listed above and continue to monitor DHSE updates for any additional announcements.

What Happens After Kerala SAY Result 2025?

After the results of the supplementary exam are announced, candidates who still do not fulfil the standards may think about possibilities such as re-evaluation or extra supplementary attempts, if applicable. 
 
Students should focus on their entrance exams, college admissions exams, and any other competitive assessments they may have signed up for after passing the SAY exams. This time is crucial for organising their academic or professional destiny.
 

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

