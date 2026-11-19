Candidates can check the complete subject-wise timetable on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam will be held in two shifts each day: from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Online Registration Dates:- October 8 to October 31, 2026

Correction Window:- November 2 to November 4, 2026

Exam City Intimation Slip:- 21 days before the exam

Admit Card:- 3 to 10 days before the exam date

Exam Dates:- December 14 to December 18 and December 21, 2026.

How to download the UGC NET December 2026 exam schedule?

• Visit the official portal of the UGC NET NTA at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

• Locate the Public Notices section on the homepage, or open the NTA 2026 Public Notices Archive.

• Click on the link titled "Public Notice for Subject-wise schedule of UGC-NET December 2026 Examination-Reg." (or access the Direct NTA Schedule PDF).

• Open the PDF and locate Annexure-I. Match your Subject Code and Subject Name to verify your exact exam date and shift timing.