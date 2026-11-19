The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the CG Board exam date 2027 for 10th and 12th Class students. As per the CGBSE 12th exam datesheet 2027, Class 12th exams will be conducted from March 12 to April 8, 2027.

On the other hand, class 10th exams will run from March 13 to April 5, 2027. All exams will run on a single shift, from 9:15 AM to 12:15 PM. Students can check their subject-wise exam dates and other important notifications on the board’s official website, cgbse.nic.in??.

How to check the CGBSE board exam class 10, 12 datesheet 2027?

Visit the official board website at cgbse.nic.in.

Find for the latest updates section Click the link for CG Board Exam date 2027. Exam date pdf will display on the screen Download and save the CG Board 12th Class time table 2027 PDF for later reference. Chhattisgarh board exam class 10th timetable 2027 March 13, 2027- Third Language: Sanskrit (090), Marathi (071), Urdu (072), Punjabi (073), Sindhi (074), Bengali (075), Gujarati (076), Telugu (077), Tamil (078), Malayalam (079), Kannada (081), Odia (082) March 16, 2027- Second Language: English (080) March 18, 2027- Social Science (300) March 20, 2027- Science (200) March 25, 2027- First Language: Hindi (070) March 30, 2027- Mathematics (100) April 1, 2027- Vocational Subjects (901–915) April 5, 2027- Music (161) for visually impaired students; Drawing and Painting (162) for hearing and speech-impaired students.

ALSO READ: CBSE board exams 2027 | MP Board timetable 2027 Chhattisgarh board exam class 12th timetable 2027 March 12, 2027- Hindi (010/810) March 15, 2027- Political Science (103), Chemistry (202), Accountancy (301), Crop Production and Horticulture (420), Still Life and Designing (520), Physiology and First Aid (620) March 17, 2027- Sanskrit (030/830) March 19, 2027- Biology (203/803), Economics (303), Animal Husbandry, Dairy Technology, Fisheries and Poultry (430), History of Indian Art (530), Elements of Science (631) March 24, 2027- Sociology (104) ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan update: Odisha schools closed in 6 districts until Nov 21 March 29, 2027- Mathematics (204/804), Computer Application (151), Indian Music (161), Painting (162), Dance (163), Steno Typing (164), Agriculture (165), Home Science (168), Commercial Mathematics (169/869), Fundamentals of Industrial Organisation (332)

March 31, 2027- English (020/820) April 3, 2027- History (101), Business Studies (302), Elements of Science and Mathematics for Agriculture (410), Drawing and Painting (510), Food and Nutrition (610) April 5, 2027- Geography (102), Physics (201) April 6, 2027- Retail Marketing Management (951), Information Technology (952), Automobile Service Technician (953), Health Care (954), Agriculture (955), Media and Entertainment (956), Telecommunication (957), Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (958), Beauty and Wellness (959), Electronics and Hardware (960) April 7, 2027- Marathi (031/831), Urdu (032/832), Punjabi (033/833), Sindhi (034/834), Bengali (035/835), Gujarati (036/836), Telugu (037/837), Tamil (038/838), Malayalam (039/839), Kannada (041/841), Odia (042/842) April 8, 2027- Psychology (105).

ALSO READ: Kerala board exam 2027 timetable | AP Inter Timetable 2027 CGBSE Board Exam 2027 Exam Timings The Chhattisgarh Board examinations will be held from 9:15 AM to 12:15 PM. As per the reported examination guidelines: Students should be seated at their examination centres by 8 AM. Answer sheets will be distributed sharp at 9:05 AM. Question papers will be distributed sharp at 9:10 AM. Answer writing will start at 9:15 AM and will end at 12:15 PM. Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2027 Practical Examination CGBSE has provided guidelines concerning the practical and project exams for private (Swadhyayi) students. These exams will be held at their assigned examination centers and could also occur during holidays if necessary.