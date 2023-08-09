RNC GNM result 2023 released: Check how to download results at rncexam.in

The Rajasthan Nursing Council (RNC) has released the Rajasthan GNM result 2023. Candidates can check the RNC GNM result 2023 on the official website of Rajasthan Nursing Council, at rncexam.in.

Candidates need to enter their login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth and the GNM 1st year Nursing result will display on your screen. Students can check and download their RNC GNM result for further reference.

Students who passed the exam can also download the provisional mark sheet.

RNC GNM Cut-Off Marks 2023





The cut-off marks for the RNC GNM exam will also be released with the result. The cut-off marks depend on the candidate's category and the seats available at nursing colleges in Rajasthan.

The passing students are eligible to apply for the various nursing colleges in Rajasthan. As soon as students get the colleges based on the cut-offs, all the further admission processes will be completed by the respective nursing college.

What is the role of the Rajasthan Nursing Council?



The Council formulates the syllabus and curriculum of different nursing courses, manages the examinations and gives certificates to qualified professionals to practise their profession.

How to check and download RNC GNM result 2023? Here are the simple steps to check and download the RNC GNM result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., rncexam.in

Step 2: Check for the RNC GNM 1st year result link and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials like roll number or date of birth.

Step 4: After you successfully enter your details, your result will appear on your screen

Step 5: You can download the result and take a printout of the result for future reference.