17,000 ANM, GNM posts in Rajasthan to be filled soon: State minister

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Health and Medical Education Minister Raghu Sharma Monday said around 17,000 posts of auxiliary nurse midwife (ANMs) and general nursing and midwife (GNMs) lying vacant will be filled soon.

Reviewing health services in the state at a meeting here, he also said necessary equipment will be made available at hospitals to provide round-the-clock delivery of services.

Sharma stressed on the need for providing delivery services at all hospitals in the state, apart from achieving the targets of institutional delivery.

The minister also said directions have been given to replace defunct ambulances with new ones.

Presently, 732 emergency ambulances are functioning under the '108' service.

He also directed officials to make operations of medical mobile unit and medical mobile van operations more effective in rural areas.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 22:36 IST

