Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / RPSC senior teacher recruitment 2025: Apply now for 6,500 vacancies

RPSC senior teacher recruitment 2025: Apply now for 6,500 vacancies

RPSC will be accepting applications for 6,500 Senior Teacher positions from August 19 to September 17, 2025. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC senior teacher recruitment 2025

RPSC teacher recruitment 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RPSC teacher recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will begin accepting online applications for positions as senior teachers on August 19, 2025. The application deadline is September 17, 2025. RPSC intends to fill 6,500 Senior Teacher positions in Rajasthan with this recruitment campaign. Forms are available on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, for interested candidates.
 
A competitive exam will be part of the selection procedure. When evaluating answer sheets and booklets, the RPSC may use a scale, moderation, and normalisation approach if necessary. Candidates can visit the RPSC's official website for additional information.

How to apply for RPSC Senior Teacher posts?

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
 
Press on the link RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025
Register yourself with the essential details

Also Read

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Apply for MBBS, BDS admissions & more

Rajasthan JET result 2025

Rajasthan JET 2025: Result to be out soon at official website, know steps

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025: Hall ticket released at official website

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

RBSE Rajasthan Class 5 board results to be out soon at rajresults.nic.in

Exam results

RBSE 10th results 2025 out: Here's steps to check, pass percentage and more

Log in with your credentials
Enter the online form and pay the fee
Submit and download the confirmation page

RPSC Teacher openings 2025: Eligibility Criteria 

A candidate should hold a graduation degree or equivalent (in the subject applied for) from a UGC-recognised university.
Candidate's age must be between 18 to 40 years.

More about the RPSC Senior Teacher openings 2025 Eligibility 

1. For Hindi, English, Sindhi, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, and Gujarati subjects, candidates must have a graduation or equivalent degree recognised by UGC with the concerned subject as an optional subject, and a degree or diploma in education recognised by the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE)/government.
 
2. For Science subjects, candidates must have a graduation or equivalent degree recognised by UGC with at least two of the following subjects as optional Subjects like Physics, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Microbiology and Biochemistry. In addition, candidates also require a degree or diploma in Education recognised by the National Council of Teacher Education/Government.
 
3. Graduate or equivalent examination recognised by UGC with at least two of the subjects as Optional Subjects such as History, Geography, Public Administration and Philosophy, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, and a Degree or Diploma in education recognised by the National Council of Teacher Education/government. 

RPSC Senior Teacher posts 2025: Application fee

Rs 600 for General / OBC (Creamy Layer) / EBC (Creamy Layer).
Rs 400 for SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EBC-NCL, EWS, Sahariya Tribe, and PwD candidates.
 

More From This Section

NEET PG Result 2025

NEET PG Result 2025 download link likely to be activated today, know more

IIT Madras, IIT-M

IIT Madras licenses India's first silicon photonics-based quantum RNG

UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025

UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025: Registration ends today, know how to apply

JNVST Class 6 admissions 2026

JNVST Class 6 admissions 2026: Registration deadline till Aug 27, know more

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Everything you need to know about process

Topics : Rajasthan Board Teachers Govt recruitment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon