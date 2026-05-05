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RSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2026 out at website; check all details inside

The Rajasthan board SSC has released the RSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2026 for the Direct and Combined Direct Recruitment Examination on the official portal, today, May 5

RSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2026
RSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2026
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 5:45 PM IST
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The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Lab Assistant Admit Card 2026 for the Direct and Combined Direct Recruitment Examination. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website — recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
 
Admit cards have been issued for both Laboratory Assistant (Geography) and Laboratory Assistant (Science) posts. Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets at the earliest to avoid last-minute technical glitches.

RSSB Lab Assistant exam date 2026

The Direct and Combined Direct Recruitment Examination-2026 will be held on two separate dates based on the subject specialisation:
 
1.     Laboratory Assistant (Geography): May 9 (11:00 AM to 2:00 PM)
 
2.     Laboratory Assistant & Junior Laboratory Assistant (Science): May 10
 
·        Paper 1: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
 
·        Paper 2: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

How to check and download the RSSB Lab Assistant Hall Ticket 2026?

Step 1. Visit the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
 
Step 2. On the homepage, find and press the "Get Admit Card" option.
 
Step 3. Choose the relevant recruitment link for "Lab Assistant 2026."
 
Step 4. Fill in your Application Number and Date of Birth as registered.
 
Step 5. Press the "Submit" button. Your admit card will appear on the screen.
 
Step 6. Download the PDF and take a clear printout for later use. 

RSSB Lab Assistant Hall Ticket 2026: Guidelines and documents

Candidates must adhere to the following instructions on exam day:
 
Carry a printed copy of the e-admit card; digital copies will not be accepted
 
Aadhaar card is the preferred ID proof, with date of birth clearly visible
 
Other accepted IDs include PAN card, passport, driving licence, or voter ID
 
Reach the exam centre at least one hour before the reporting time 

More about the RSSB Lab Assistant Hall Ticket 2026

Regarding the answer sheet, the RSSB has released specific rules. After the test, candidates will receive a carbon duplicate of their OMR sheet, which they are allowed to keep. This carbon duplicate needs to be properly stored until the final results are revealed. The board may request this material later.
 
The candidate may face disciplinary action if they are unable to provide a carbon copy when requested. Candidates are also advised to fill in the bubbles with sufficient pressure while marking their responses. This ensures that the answers are visible on both the carbon copy and the original sheet.
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Topics :Admit Cardmedical industryRajasthan Board

First Published: May 05 2026 | 5:43 PM IST

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