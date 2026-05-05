The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Lab Assistant Admit Card 2026 for the Direct and Combined Direct Recruitment Examination. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website — recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Admit cards have been issued for both Laboratory Assistant (Geography) and Laboratory Assistant (Science) posts. Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets at the earliest to avoid last-minute technical glitches.

RSSB Lab Assistant exam date 2026

The Direct and Combined Direct Recruitment Examination-2026 will be held on two separate dates based on the subject specialisation:

1. Laboratory Assistant (Geography): May 9 (11:00 AM to 2:00 PM)

2. Laboratory Assistant & Junior Laboratory Assistant (Science): May 10 · Paper 1: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM · Paper 2: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. How to check and download the RSSB Lab Assistant Hall Ticket 2026? Step 1. Visit the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Step 2. On the homepage, find and press the "Get Admit Card" option. Step 3. Choose the relevant recruitment link for "Lab Assistant 2026." Step 4. Fill in your Application Number and Date of Birth as registered. Step 5. Press the "Submit" button. Your admit card will appear on the screen.

ALSO READ: DRDO declares paid internship with Rs 30,000 stipend, apply till May 15 Step 6. Download the PDF and take a clear printout for later use. RSSB Lab Assistant Hall Ticket 2026: Guidelines and documents Candidates must adhere to the following instructions on exam day: Carry a printed copy of the e-admit card; digital copies will not be accepted Aadhaar card is the preferred ID proof, with date of birth clearly visible Other accepted IDs include PAN card, passport, driving licence, or voter ID ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026: When will Class 12 results be out? Latest updates Reach the exam centre at least one hour before the reporting time