DRDO internship last date May 15 2026: 2026 is now accepting applications for its paid internship programme. This initiative seeks to give engineering students the chance to engage in cutting-edge technology development and defence research. Defence and Research Development Organisation's (DRDO) 2026 is now accepting applications for its paid internship programme. This initiative seeks to give engineering students the chance to engage in cutting-edge technology development and defence research.

The application window, which began on April 1, will remain open until May 15, 2026. Interested candidates must apply through the official DRDO website. Shortlisted applicants will be informed via email, while the internship is tentatively scheduled to commence on July 1, 2026.

How to apply for the DRDO internship 2026?

Candidates are required to download the prescribed application form from the DRDO website and fill in all details in capital letters. The completed form must be accompanied by supporting documents including Aadhaar card, college ID, bonafide certificate, and academic mark sheets.

Applicants must also obtain a referral or sponsorship letter from their respective institutions. The application, along with all documents, must be sent via post to:

DRDO internship 2026 eligibility

· Students pursuing final year of B.E./B. Tech or M.E./M.Tech in 2026–2027

· Should not have any academic backlogs

· Should be enrolled in a recognised Indian college

· Should obtain a referral/sponsorship letter from their institution

· Preference may be based on merit and academic performance.

DRDO paid internship 2026 programme details

The six-month internship is reportedly set to start on July 1, 2026. Limited positions in various engineering areas are available through the program:

· Mechanical Engineering: 2 (Delhi), 1 (Haldwani)

· Computer Science Engineering: 1 (Delhi)

· Electronics Engineering: 1 (Delhi), 1 (Haldwani)

· Electrical Engineering: 2 (Haldwani).

Roles and responsibilities of the DRDO internship 2026

· Collaborate with DRDO scientists on research initiatives

· Help with technical and engineering-related tasks

· Take part in research projects conducted in a lab.

· Participate in the project's analysis and documentation

· At the conclusion of the internship, present your work to a review committee.

· To obtain the internship certificate, interns must finish the entire six-month period.

Salary of the DRDO paid internship 2026

A minimum of 15 working days per month must be attended in order to get the remuneration. The interns will cover all additional expenses, such as housing, board, transportation, and medical bills. Selected interns will get a total compensation of Rs 30000 for the whole duration.

· Rs 15000 after completion of 3 months

· Rs 15000 after completion of 6 months.