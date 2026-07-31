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Home / Education / News / School holiday today? Check state-wise updates on July 31 rain closures

School holiday today? Check state-wise updates on July 31 rain closures

Heavy monsoon rainfall continue to affect several parts of India, prompting parents and students to check whether schools will remain closed today, on Friday, July 31, 2026

school holidays
School holiday due to rainfall
Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 7:05 AM IST
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With heavy rainfall continuing in several parts of the country, many parents and students are wondering whether schools will remain closed on Friday, July 31. 
 
As of Thursday evening, no nationwide holiday has been announced, although district administrations in rain-affected states may order local closures depending on weather conditions and safety concerns.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in numerous states.

School holiday today, July 31, 2026

·        Delhi-NCR
 
Delhi is expected to see light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, while isolated areas may experience extreme showers. No holiday has been declared so far. 
 
·        Punjab
 
Punjab is likely to get thunderstorms with heavy rainfall under the ongoing monsoon forecast.
 
Besides weather concerns, July 31 has already been declared a gazetted/public holiday across Punjab to mark the Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh.
 
Government offices, schools and educational institutions under the Punjab Government are scheduled to stay closed.
 
·        Uttar Pradesh
 
Multiple eastern and western districts are forecasted to get moderate to heavy rainfall. District administrations may declare local holidays if rainfall causes flooding or transport disruptions.   
 
·        Himachal Pradesh
 
Until August 1, the IMD has predicted significant rainfall throughout Himachal Pradesh. If the weather gets worse, schools in districts that are susceptible to landslides and flash floods may have to temporarily close. 
 
·        Uttarakhand
 
Authorities are expected to keep an eye on the weather in light of recent rain-related issues in areas like Bageshwar. Depending on the amount of rainfall, a new district-level holiday order may be issued.  
 
·        Haryana and Chandigarh
 
Many regions in Chandigarh and Haryana are expected to continue experiencing heavy rainfall. The different district administrations will decide whether to close schools based on the circumstances on the ground. 
 
·        Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand
 
Widespread rainfall is expected in eastern India, according to the IMD. Unless district authorities issue separate closing orders due to extreme weather, schools are likely to operate regularly.
 
·        Maharashtra
 
It is anticipated that monsoon showers may persist in several areas of Maharashtra. If rainfall increases in flood-prone areas, local authorities may decide to adopt preventative measures.
 
Depending on the local weather, district magistrates, collectors, or education authorities typically announce school breaks due to rains. 

Will schools remain closed today on July 31?

As of right now, no state has declared a July 31 school holiday owing to the rainfall. Depending on local conditions and rainfall, district governments may declare holidays.
 
It is recommended that parents and kids adhere to the updates provided by the respective schools in their areas and district administrations.
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Topics :IMD on rainsIndian Meteorological Departmentschool children

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 7:03 AM IST

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