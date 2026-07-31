School holiday today? Check state-wise updates on July 31 rain closures

With heavy rainfall continuing in several parts of the country, many parents and students are wondering whether schools will remain closed on Friday, July 31.

As of Thursday evening, no nationwide holiday has been announced, although district administrations in rain-affected states may order local closures depending on weather conditions and safety concerns.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in numerous states.

School holiday today, July 31, 2026

· Delhi-NCR

Delhi is expected to see light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, while isolated areas may experience extreme showers. No holiday has been declared so far.

· Punjab Punjab is likely to get thunderstorms with heavy rainfall under the ongoing monsoon forecast. Besides weather concerns, July 31 has already been declared a gazetted/public holiday across Punjab to mark the Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh. Government offices, schools and educational institutions under the Punjab Government are scheduled to stay closed. · Uttar Pradesh Multiple eastern and western districts are forecasted to get moderate to heavy rainfall. District administrations may declare local holidays if rainfall causes flooding or transport disruptions. · Himachal Pradesh

ALSO READ: ICAI CA Final November 2026 applications to reopen on Aug 1; how to apply Until August 1, the IMD has predicted significant rainfall throughout Himachal Pradesh. If the weather gets worse, schools in districts that are susceptible to landslides and flash floods may have to temporarily close. · Uttarakhand Authorities are expected to keep an eye on the weather in light of recent rain-related issues in areas like Bageshwar. Depending on the amount of rainfall, a new district-level holiday order may be issued. · Haryana and Chandigarh Many regions in Chandigarh and Haryana are expected to continue experiencing heavy rainfall. The different district administrations will decide whether to close schools based on the circumstances on the ground.

· Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand Widespread rainfall is expected in eastern India, according to the IMD. Unless district authorities issue separate closing orders due to extreme weather, schools are likely to operate regularly. · Maharashtra It is anticipated that monsoon showers may persist in several areas of Maharashtra. If rainfall increases in flood-prone areas, local authorities may decide to adopt preventative measures. ALSO READ: SBI PO Admit Card 2026 out at ibpsreg.ibps.in, exam on Aug 1; more details Depending on the local weather, district magistrates, collectors, or education authorities typically announce school breaks due to rains.