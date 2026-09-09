UGC NET Re-exam 2026 on Sept 9, 10: NTA issues exam guidelines and more

The UGC NET June 2026 re-examination for candidates appearing for English, Commerce and Sociology will be held on September 9 and 10, 2026, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). To help candidates reach their centres on time, the NTA has issued important exam-day guidelines, including a travel advisory.

Before leaving for the examination, candidates appearing for the UGC NET re-exam should carefully check their admit card, exam centre, reporting requirements, permitted items and shift timings. The re-exam schedule is subject-specific, with English and Commerce scheduled for September 9 and Sociology for September 10.

UGC NET Re-Exam 2026: Important guidelines for candidates

To avoid last-minute issues, candidates should follow the exam guidelines. This is particularly important for candidates travelling from another city.

Candidates should plan their travel based on the reporting and examination timings mentioned on their admit cards. The NTA's travel advisory asks candidates to: · Visit the exam centre in advance · Check the route to the examination centre beforehand · Keep track of any possible travel restrictions · Allow extra time for the journey · Reach the examination centre well before the exam How to download UGC NET Admit Card 2026? · Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in · Click on the admit card link for the examination · Enter the details requested on the login page — application number, date of birth and security pin · Click on the submit button ALSO READ: SSC CHSL Recruitment 2026: Notification out for 2,536 posts; check details · Download the admit card/hall ticket displayed on the screen and save it for later use