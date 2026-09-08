RRB Group D answer key 2026 and response sheet out and raise objections

The RRB Group D 2026 answer key, question papers, and applicants' recorded answers have all been made available by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). Examinees can now use the official website to review their answers and answer keys.

The official announcement states that from September 7 at 5 pm to September 15 at 5 pm, examinees can view the questions, responses, and answer keys, and raise objections.

From August 3 to August 25, 2026, the CBT for the Level 1 categories under CEN 09/2025 was conducted.

What are the steps to check the RRB Group D answer key 2026?

· Go to the official website of the RRB at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in.

· Find the link for CEN 09/2025, the answer key, or the objection tracker. · Log in using the needed candidate credentials. · Review the questions, recorded responses and provisional answer key. · Download or save the details for later reference. What are the steps to raise objections against the RRB answer key? · Go to the official website of your respective RRB and open the CEN 09/2025 answer key link. · Log in using your registration number and date of birth/password. · View your question paper, recorded response and provisional answer key.

· Choose the question you want to challenge and upload supporting proof, if required. · Make the payment of the objection fee. ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Check re-evaluation dates, process · Submit it before September 15, 2026, at 5 pm. What is the RRB 2026 objection fee? Candidates must pay a fee of ₹50 to challenge the answer key. After deducting any applicable bank fees, the candidate will receive their paid objection fee back if the objection is determined to be valid. All about the 2026 RRB group D Approx. 52.39 lakh people sat for this exam across staggered shifts through August, all competing for 22,195 Level-1 posts spread across the railway zones.