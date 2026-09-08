SSC CHSL Recruitment 2026: Notification out for 2,536 posts; check details

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2026: Notification out: The application procedure for the upcoming Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level exam in 2026 has begun, according to the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can complete the application form on the commission's official website to register for the exam.

On September 7, the commission published the SSC CHSL 2026 notification on the official website. The application window for interested applicants will be open until October 7 at 11 pm, in accordance with the exam timetable stated in the notification. The deadline for paying the online fee is October 8 at 11 pm.

SSC CHSL 2026 Recruitment drive

A nationwide recruiting test is the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, or SSC CHSL. It is carried out to fill several data entry and clerical jobs in Central Government agencies.

ALSO READ: CTET September exam date 2026: Check steps to download admit card and more Jobs like Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), and DEO Grade A are among those being recruited in 2026.

How to apply for SSC CHSL 2026?

· Candidates can apply online through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

· Complete the registration process

· Enter all personal and educational details

· Upload the required documents.

· Submit the application form after paying the fees.

· It is suggested to download and save a copy of the submitted form for later use.

Who can apply for SSC CHSL 2026?

Most SSC CHSL positions are open to candidates who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam. There may be extra Class 12 subject requirements for some DEO positions.

In addition, applicants must meet the qualifying requirements listed in the official notification, including the required age.

SSC CHSL 2026 Application Fee

ALSO READ: RRB Group D answer key 2026 and response sheet out and raise objections Those who must pay the exam cost must do so while submitting their application. Subject to SSC regulations, candidates who are women or who fall into qualifying restricted groups are not required to pay the application fee. Before submitting the form, applicants should review the official notification.

What to do after SSC CHSL 2026 registration?

Applicants must show up for the SSC CHSL selection procedure. Depending on the position, there are other steps in the recruitment process in addition to computer-based tests.

Candidates who meet the necessary requirements will be given consideration for appointments based on open positions. Before the deadline, applicants should finish their applications and thoroughly review the official notification.

SSC CHSL 2026 vacancies