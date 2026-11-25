The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the schedule for the UP Board Class 10th and 12th practical examinations for the 2027 academic year. The practical examination will be held in two state-wise phases.

The first phase of the practical exam will be held from January 11 to 19, 2027, and the second phase of the exam will be held from January 20 to 28, 2027.

The exam-conducting board also ordered school principals to ensure practical examinations are conducted under CCTV surveillance and that recordings are stored safely.

How to check the UP Board Practical Exam Time Table 2027?

Visit the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Practical Exam district-wise schedule 2027 Phase 1 exam (January 11–19, 2027): Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti. Phase 2 exam (January 20–28, 2027): Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur. UP Board Practical Exam 2027 important notice Science and Home Science Practical Exams: High School Science and Home Science practical examinations will be held at the school level. Other applicable subjects will have practical exams based on project work and internal assessments. Marks Uploading: High School Science and Home Science marksheet, along with Intermediate Moral Education, Yoga, Sports and Physical Education, will be uploaded online by the school principals on the official UPMSP website from 1 January 2027.