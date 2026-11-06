CBSE Date Sheet 2027 out: Check Class 10, 12 Practical exam schedule

The timetable for the Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams, project evaluations, and internal assessments for the 2026–2027 academic year has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ).

The announcement pertains exclusively to winter-bound institutions, where evaluations and practical exams will take place between November 9 and December 19, 2026.

The dates listed in the recent circular do not apply to regular-session schools; students and schools should be aware of this. According to CBSE, schools will receive a second circular after the regular school year.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: How to download the Class 10, 12 Timetable?

1. Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

2. Search the link for the CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 on the homepage.

3. Choose the relevant link to access the timetable PDF.

4. Visit the subject-wise examination dates and timings carefully.

5. Download the PDF and save it for later reference.

CBSE Practical Exam Date Sheet 2027 for Winter-Bound Schools

The practical exams and associated evaluations for winter-bound schools will take place between November 9, 2026, and December 19, 2026. Internal assessments, project evaluations, and practical exams for Classes 10 and 12 are all included in the timetable.

In order for marks to be posted to the CBSE system on time, schools have been required to finish the full assessment procedure within the allotted time. Winter-bound schools are instructed by the CBSE notification to finish internal assessments, project assessments, and practical exams within the allotted time and upload their grades on schedule.

CBSE Practical Exams 2027 for Regular Schools

The schedule for practical exams varies for students attending schools that follow the regular academic session. According to the CBSE notification, affiliated schools' practical exams, project assessments, and internal assessments for the 2026–2027 session are scheduled to begin on January 1, 2027.

ALSO READ: CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet: Class 10th, 12th timetable expected soon Students shouldn't assume that every CBSE school follows the November–December calendar. For regular-session schools, CBSE is expected to publish a separate, comprehensive circular with the relevant guidelines and timetable.

External Examiners for Class 12 Practical Exams

When it comes to the hiring of external examiners and observers, CBSE has encouraged schools to get in touch with their regional offices. It is the duty of schools to ensure that project work and practical exams finish on time.

As directed by the Board, practical examination answer books for Class 12 must also be sent to the relevant regional offices.

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2027: When Theory exam dates will be released?

Students awaiting the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 are more satisfied now that the practical examination schedule has been made public. The schedule for the theory exam should not be mistaken with the recent information regarding the practical exam.