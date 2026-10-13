Up board exam 2027 Time Table: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the UP Board 2027 Class 10th (High School) and 12th (Intermediate) date sheet on its official website, upmsp.edu.in. Candidates appearing for the 10th and 12th board examination can download it and start preparing accordingly.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 5 to February 24, 2027. As per the official schedule, the board examination will be conducted in two shifts daily. The first shift will be conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, and the afternoon session will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

How to check and download the UP Board exams timetable 2027 PDF? · Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in. · Open the latest notifications or important downloads section. · Search for the UP Board High School and Intermediate Examination 2027 timetable notice. · Click on the official PDF link. · Check the Class 12 examination dates and timings. ALSO READ: Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Exam date 2027 out: Check complete schedule UP Board Class 10th Time Table 2027 Exam Date Morning Shift Afternoon Shift February 5, 2027 Hindi, Elementary Hindi - February 8, 2027 Social Science - February 9, 2027 NCC Anthropology February 10, 2027 English Electrician, Healthcare, Automobile, Solar System Repair, Plumber, Security, IT/ITES, Mobile Repair, Disaster Management, Retail Trading February 12, 2027 Home Science - February 13, 2027 Mathematics - February 15, 2027 Sanskrit - February 16, 2027 Additional Languages - February 17, 2027 Science Music Instrumental February 18, 2027 Computer Sewing February 19, 2027 Commerce - February 20, 2027 Urdu - February 22, 2027 Painting and Art - UP Board Intermediate Date Sheet 2027 · Download the PDF and save it for later reference.

Exam Date Morning Shift Afternoon Shift February 5, 2027 - Hindi, General Hindi February 8, 2027 Vocational Education Stream Group I (First Paper) English February 9, 2027 Agriculture Crop Science Civics February 10, 2027 Vocational Education Category History February 12, 2027 Third Paper Biology, Mathematics February 13, 2027 Vocational Economics February 15, 2027 Music Chemistry, Sociology February 16, 2027 Agricultural Physics and Climatology Geography February 17, 2027 Vocational Education Stream Group I (Fourth Paper) Physics and Military Science February 18, 2027 Agricultural Engineering Painting, Drawing February 19, 2027 Vocational Education Stream Group I (Fifth Paper) Anthropology February 20, 2027 Urdu Psychology, Education, Logic February 22, 2027 General Foundation Subject (Vocational Stream), Agricultural Mathematics and Elementary Statistics - Paper V (Agriculture Part-1), Agricultural Chemistry - Paper X Business Studies, Home Science February 23, 2027 NCC for Accountancy Pali, Arabic, Persian February 24, 2027 Computer Sanskrit ALSO READ: MP Board timetable 2027

· Name of the board · Examination name and academic session · Subject names and subject codes · Examination dates and days · Morning or afternoon shift timings · General examination instructions ALSO READ: Goa Board Exams 2027: SSC, HSSC board exam tentative schedule released · Any additional information provided by UPMSP. Guidelines for UP Board examinations 2027 · View the date and shift for every subject. · Keep the admit card safe and carry it to every examination centre. Details mentioned on the UP board exams datesheet 2027