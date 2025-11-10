Bihar Assembly elections: When and where to watch exit poll results live?

Bihar will vote in the second phase of its Assembly elections on November 11, with polling scheduled in 122 of the total 243 constituencies from 7 am. The first phase, held on November 6, recorded a 65 per cent voter turnout.

According to the final electoral rolls, Bihar has 74.2 million registered voters, including 39.2 million men and 35 million women.

As the last round of polling wraps up, attention will turn to exit poll projections, which are expected to be released after voting concludes on Tuesday evening. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued strict rules regarding the timing and release of these polls to ensure fairness in the electoral process.

What are exit polls and why they matter Exit polls are post-voting surveys conducted with voters as they leave polling stations. These polls help gauge likely voting trends and possible outcomes. However, experts caution that while exit polls can provide early insights, they are not always accurate. Their reliability depends on sampling methods, margins of error and the honesty of respondents. Despite these limitations, exit polls often generate excitement and shape public debate ahead of the official results. Under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, conducting or publicising exit polls before polling ends is strictly prohibited. This rule prevents such surveys from influencing voter behaviour while voting is still underway.

Bihar Assembly polls: When will exit poll results be announced? Exit poll results will likely be released after 6:30 pm on Tuesday, once the second phase of voting is completed. During the Delhi elections earlier this year, the ECI had similarly barred the release of exit polls before 6:30 pm. Bihar polls 2025: Where to watch the exit poll projections Several leading polling agencies, including Axis My India, CVoter, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat and Today’s Chanakya, are expected to publish their predictions on their official websites and social media handles once voting ends. Viewers can also follow live updates on news channels or through digital coverage and live blogs by media outlets, which will provide detailed state-wise and seat-wise projections.