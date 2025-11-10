Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar Assembly elections: When and where to watch exit poll results live?

Bihar Assembly elections: When and where to watch exit poll results live?

Bihar elections 2025 exit polls: Bihar votes in the final phase on November 11, with exit poll predictions expected after 6:30 pm

Vote, Voting, Bihar Election, Election
Bihar Elections 2025 Exit polls Date: The first phase, held on November 6, recorded a 65 per cent voter turnout. (Photo:PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bihar will vote in the second phase of its Assembly elections on November 11, with polling scheduled in 122 of the total 243 constituencies from 7 am. The first phase, held on November 6, recorded a 65 per cent voter turnout.
 
According to the final electoral rolls, Bihar has 74.2 million registered voters, including 39.2 million men and 35 million women.
 
As the last round of polling wraps up, attention will turn to exit poll projections, which are expected to be released after voting concludes on Tuesday evening. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued strict rules regarding the timing and release of these polls to ensure fairness in the electoral process.
 

What are exit polls and why they matter

 
Exit polls are post-voting surveys conducted with voters as they leave polling stations. These polls help gauge likely voting trends and possible outcomes. However, experts caution that while exit polls can provide early insights, they are not always accurate.
 
Their reliability depends on sampling methods, margins of error and the honesty of respondents. Despite these limitations, exit polls often generate excitement and shape public debate ahead of the official results.
 
Under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, conducting or publicising exit polls before polling ends is strictly prohibited. This rule prevents such surveys from influencing voter behaviour while voting is still underway.     
 

Bihar Assembly polls: When will exit poll results be announced?

 
Exit poll results will likely be released after 6:30 pm on Tuesday, once the second phase of voting is completed. During the Delhi elections earlier this year, the ECI had similarly barred the release of exit polls before 6:30 pm.
 

Bihar polls 2025: Where to watch the exit poll projections

 
Several leading polling agencies, including Axis My India, CVoter, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat and Today’s Chanakya, are expected to publish their predictions on their official websites and social media handles once voting ends.
 
Viewers can also follow live updates on news channels or through digital coverage and live blogs by media outlets, which will provide detailed state-wise and seat-wise projections.
 

Bihar elections 2025: NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

 
This year’s Bihar Assembly elections are largely seen as a direct contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan.
 
The NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). The Mahagathbandhan comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the Left parties, including CPI, CPI-ML and CPI(M).
 
In the 2020 Assembly elections, the NDA secured 125 seats, while the Opposition alliance won 110 seats.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Security tightened across Bihar for 2nd phase of Assembly polls on Tuesday

Mahagathbandhan govt in Bihar certain, will fulfil promises: Congress

Hoarding praising Nitish Kumar appears in Patna ahead of Bihar polls

Bihar election: India-Nepal border points closed ahead of 2nd phase

Tejashwi asks EC why gender-wise voter turnout figures remain undisclosed

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaBihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Bihar Assembly exit pollsvotingBihar Assembly Elections BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story