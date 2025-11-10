Monday, November 10, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahagathbandhan govt in Bihar certain, will fulfil promises: Congress

Mahagathbandhan govt in Bihar certain, will fulfil promises: Congress

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Mahagathbandhan government will liberate Bihar from 20 years of helpless governance

Congress, Congress flag

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said this time the Mahagathbandhan government is certain in Bihar. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

A day before polling for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly polls, the Congress on Monday said this time the Mahagathbandhan government is certain in the state and its guarantees will be implemented as soon as it comes to power.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Mahagathbandhan government will liberate Bihar from 20 years of "helpless governance".

"Now migration will stop, the darkness will be removed from the future of the youth, every household will have a brighter tomorrow! We will end injustice, transform Bihar with social justice," Kharge said in his post in Hindi.

Dalits, Mahadalits, tribals, backward, extremely backward, economically weaker sections, and minorities will get their rights, the Congress chief said.

 

Women, farmers, youth, every section of society will experience economic upliftment, he said.

"The people of Bihar have set out to change the face of the state! We will restore Bihar's glory. We guarantee, we will make it possible!" Kharge said as he shared some of the "guarantees" of the Mahagathbandhan.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said this time the Mahagathbandhan government is certain in Bihar.

"And as soon as they come to power, the Mahagathbandhan's 5-year guarantee for Bihar will be implemented," he said in his post in Hindi on X.

Ramesh went on to list 20 guarantees of the Mahagathbandhan such as jobs for every household in Bihar with government job for every family.

He pointed out that the Mahagathbandhan has also promised Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women, free electricity up to 200 units, gas cylinders for Rs 500, free bus service for women, Rs 30,000 salary for Jeevika Didis, Rs 1,500 monthly pension for the elderly, Rs 3,000 monthly pension for the disabled and free medical treatment up to Rs 25 lakh.

Ramesh also highlighted that the Mahagathbandhan has also promised that EBC/EWS reservation would be increased from 20% to 30%, SC reservation from 16% to 20%, and ST reservation increased from 1% to 2%.

He further pointed out that the Mahagathbandhan has also promised special courts for speedy trial of SC/ST harassment cases, the Extremely Backward Classes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act will be passed, land leases will be granted to the most backward and landless classes for collective farming, the law increasing the reservation limit to 50% will be included in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution and a special SIT will be formed to recover funds stuck in Sahara.

Ramesh also highlighted the Mahagathbandhan promise of hostels and free medical treatment for journalists, life insurance of Rs 10 lakh and health insurance of Rs 15 lakh will be provided to lawyers, the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will be implemented for government employees, guaranteed support prices for farmers' produce and 24-hour free electricity will be provided for farming.

The Bihar polls are being held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and results will be announced on November 14.

The opposition INDIA bloc, which has the RJD, the Congress and the Left parties as the main constituents, has declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav its chief ministerial candidate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

