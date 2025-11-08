Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Record turnout in Bihar phase-1 elections 'huge shock' to Oppn: PM Modi

Record turnout in Bihar phase-1 elections 'huge shock' to Oppn: PM Modi

Ahead of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for November 11, PM Modi said that people do not want a government that uses fear and violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Photo: PTI

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Bihar's record voting turnout in the first phase of elections on November 6 was a huge "shock" to the opposition.
 
Speaking at a rally in Sitamarhi, Bihar, PM Modi said, "This strong participation was a 'zor ka jhatka' (big shock) to the opposition. Their leaders are now having sleepless nights. The high voter turnout clearly shows the people’s support for the NDA, and their trust in our vision for Bihar." In the first phase of polling, Bihar recorded 65.08 per cent turnout.
 

'We want startups, not hands up'

Ahead of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for November 11, PM Modi said that people do not want a government that uses fear and violence. He said many voters fear that if the INDIA bloc wins, they could be forced to live under a regime that puts a “katta” (country-made gun) to their heads.
 

Also Read

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Bihar does not want 'katta sarkar', return of 'jungle raj', says PM Modi

Rajeev Shukla,Rajeev

A dozen ministers, including Dy CMs, losing in Bihar polls: Rajeev Shukla

Tejasvi

Bihar records highest-ever voter turnout of 64.66% in first phase of polls

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Bihar elections voting phase I LIVE news: 64.46% voter turnout logged till 8 pm, says ECI

bihar elections 2025, voting, elections, polls, polling booth

Patna sees smooth voting, rising women participation in phase-1 polling

 
PM Modi said people prefer "startups, jobs, education and sport over hands up or threats." He added that while his government gives students computers, sports kits and other support, the RJD talks about giving people "katta."
 
The Prime Minister also accused some opposition leaders of encouraging a culture of bullying. He said children in RJD campaigns are being taught to grow up wanting to be “rangdaar” (street bullies), and he urged voters to reject that idea. He added that those who once brought “jungle raj” (lawlessness) to Bihar cannot be trusted to deliver development.
   

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

No repoll recommended in Phase 1 of Bihar assembly elections: EC

Political parties spending

Over half of Bihar's unrecognised parties skip financial disclosure: ADR

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Bihar sees record 64.46% voter turnout in first phase of Assembly polls

patna, voting, elections, bihar elections

Bihar records 64.46% voter turnout in first phase of Assembly polls

amit shah

This Assembly election to make Bihar 'infiltrator-free': Amit Shah

Topics : Narendra Modi Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Election 2025 News Narendra Modi speech Bihar voting rjd NDA BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon