Record turnout in Bihar phase-1 elections 'huge shock' to Oppn: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Bihar's record voting turnout in the first phase of elections on November 6 was a huge "shock" to the opposition.
Speaking at a rally in Sitamarhi, Bihar, PM Modi said, "This strong participation was a 'zor ka jhatka' (big shock) to the opposition. Their leaders are now having sleepless nights. The high voter turnout clearly shows the people’s support for the NDA, and their trust in our vision for Bihar." In the first phase of polling, Bihar recorded 65.08 per cent turnout.
पहले चरण के मतदान ने NDA की रिकॉर्ड विजय पक्की कर दी है। मां सीता की पावनस्थली सीतामढ़ी में उमड़ा जनसागर भावविभोर करने वाला है। https://t.co/xBQT47oHUr— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2025
'We want startups, not hands up'
Ahead of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for November 11, PM Modi said that people do not want a government that uses fear and violence. He said many voters fear that if the INDIA bloc wins, they could be forced to live under a regime that puts a “katta” (country-made gun) to their heads.
PM Modi said people prefer "startups, jobs, education and sport over hands up or threats." He added that while his government gives students computers, sports kits and other support, the RJD talks about giving people "katta."
The Prime Minister also accused some opposition leaders of encouraging a culture of bullying. He said children in RJD campaigns are being taught to grow up wanting to be “rangdaar” (street bullies), and he urged voters to reject that idea. He added that those who once brought “jungle raj” (lawlessness) to Bihar cannot be trusted to deliver development.