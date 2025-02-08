Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Delhi election results 2025: How to check live results on ECI website

Delhi election results 2025: How to check live results on ECI website

Delhi election results 2025: As vote counting continues for the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, the BJP has taken an early lead over the AAP

Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly election results: BJP has taken a decisive lead over the incumbent AAP. | (Photos: X/@RahulGandhi, @narendramodi, @arvindkejriwal)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections is currently in progress. Following a closely contested electoral battle, the national capital recorded a voter turnout of 60.44 per cent, marginally lower than the 60.59 per cent seen in the previous 2020 Assembly election.
 
For the third consecutive time, North East Delhi registered the highest turnout. The counting process commenced at 8 am on 8 February, with early trends expected to offer a clearer insight into the political landscape of the Union Territory.
 
Delhi Election Results 2025 | How to track live vote counting on ECI Website
 
 
  • Visit the official ECI website – Open the Election Commission of India's official portal.
  • Click on ‘Assembly Election Result’ – This option is available in the homepage menu.
  • Select ‘NCT of Delhi’ – The results page will also include by-poll results for constituencies such as Milkipur and Erode (East).
  • Explore the results dashboard – The Delhi Assembly results page features a map highlighting all 70 constituencies, colour-coded to indicate the leading party.
  • Check party-wise leads – A table on the left will display real-time party-wise leads and wins.
  • Analyse vote share – Pie charts at the bottom will present the overall vote share distribution among parties.
  • Find constituency-wise results – Click on the ‘Constituency Wise Results’ tab above the map to view a drop-down menu listing all constituencies.
  • View candidate-wise details – Selecting a constituency will show detailed information, including votes secured by each candidate, winning margins, and completed counting rounds.
 
Delhi election results: BJP takes a decisive lead
 
As vote counting continues for the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead over Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).  Also Read: Delhi election results 2025 LIVE updates  | Delhi election winner List
 
The 10 am trends showed that the BJP has taken the lead in 41 seats, and the AAP has 28. Early trends indicate that key AAP leaders  including chief Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Chief Minister Atishi  – are trailing in their respective constituencies.
 

More From This Section

Mini Arvind Kejriwal, Baby Muffler Man, AAP, Delhi elections 2025

Mini Kejriwal returns as vote counting begins in Delhi elections 2025

Shakur Basti Assembly election 2025: Karnail Singh (BJP), Satyendar Jain (AAP), and Satish Kumar Luthra (Congress)

Shakur Basti Assembly result 2025: BJP's Karnail Singh leads, Jain trails

New Delhi Assembly election result: Sandeep Dikshit, Arvind Kejriwal and Parvesh Verma

New Delhi Assembly result 2025: Parvesh Sahib Singh leads, Kejriwal trails

Kalkaji Assembly election result: Ramesh Bidhuri, Atishi, Alka Lamba

Kalkaji election results: Atishi trails as BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri takes lead

adarsh nagar

Adarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025: AAP's Mukesh Goel leads over Raj Bhatia

Topics : Election Commission of India Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Elections Elections AAP BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEPatparganj Assembly resultJangpura Election Results 2025Okhla Elections 2025Adarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Patparganj Assembly resultGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon