The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections is currently in progress. Following a closely contested electoral battle, the national capital recorded a voter turnout of 60.44 per cent, marginally lower than the 60.59 per cent seen in the previous 2020 Assembly election.
For the third consecutive time, North East Delhi registered the highest turnout. The counting process commenced at 8 am on 8 February, with early trends expected to offer a clearer insight into the political landscape of the Union Territory.
Delhi Election Results 2025 | How to track live vote counting on ECI Website
Delhi election results: BJP takes a decisive lead
As vote counting continues for the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead over Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The 10 am trends showed that the BJP has taken the lead in 41 seats, and the AAP has 28. Early trends indicate that key AAP leaders – including chief Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Chief Minister Atishi – are trailing in their respective constituencies.