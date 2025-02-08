Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Patparganj elections 2025: Avadh Ojha trails against BJP's Ravinder Negi

Patparganj elections 2025: Avadh Ojha trails against BJP's Ravinder Negi

Patparganj elections 2025: The race, which also includes Congress' Anil Kumar and BSP's Om Shankar Pandey, has grown more intense as the vote count unfolds

Patparganj
Patparganj Assembly seat: Avadh Ojha trails against BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 10:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The high-stakes contest for the Patparganj Assembly seat has taken a dramatic turn, with early trends indicating BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi leading over AAP’s Avadh Ojha. Negi had a lead of more than 1,000 votes over Ojha, according to 10 am trends.
 
The race, which also includes Congress’ Anil Kumar and BSP’s Om Shankar Pandey, has grown more intense as the vote count unfolds.
 
AAP faces tough challenge in Patparganj
 
The seat vacated by Manish Sisodia is witnessing a strong contest between AAP and the BJP. In the 2020 elections, Sisodia had won the seat with a narrow margin of just over 3,000 votes against Ravinder Singh Negi. However, this time, Negi looks to become the first to cross the finish line. He is up against popular UPSC tutor Avadh Ojha.
 
Patparganj’s electoral battle: Congress a distant third
 
Congress' Anil Kumar had only received about 1,000 votes by 10 am. Meanwhile, AAP's Avadh Ojha and BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi have already crossed the 4,000-mark.

Also Read

Delhi poll results: Atishi trails in Kalkaji, Kejriwal ahead in New Delhi

Public of Delhi will take revenge from Kejriwal: BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal

New Delhi Assembly result 2025: Arvind Kejriwal leads against BJP, Congress

Delhi election result LIVE updates: BJP crosses majority mark of 36, show early ECI leads

Jangpura battle heats up: Can Manish Sisodia secure AAP's stronghold?

 
Exit polls predict BJP’s edge
 
The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, held on February 5, saw a voter turnout of 54.96 per cent in Okhla. Across the 70 Assembly constituencies, exit polls have largely predicted a BJP victory, with AAP trailing as the second-largest party. The winning number for a majority in the Delhi Assembly is 36 seats.
 
AAP leader Manish Sisodia remains optimistic, stating, “AAP has worked tirelessly for Delhi’s people. We are confident that our governance model will be rewarded again.” However, with AIMIM’s rising presence and Congress attempting a comeback, Okhla remains one of the most closely watched battlegrounds in this election.  Stay tuned with the Business Standard for LIVE updates as the counting continues.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Okhla Elections 2025: BJP's Manish Chaudhary leads against Amanatullah Khan

Kejriwal will become Delhi CM for fourth term with huge majority: Atishi

Ballimaran poll result 2025: BJP's Kamal Bagri ahead of AAP's Imran Hussain

Adarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025: Mukesh Goel up against Raj Kumar Bhatia

Delhi Assembly election results 2025: Check full list of winners here

Topics :Delhi Assembly ElectionsPatparganjAAPBJPCongressElection news

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story