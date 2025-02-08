Patparganj elections 2025: Avadh Ojha trails against BJP's Ravinder Negi

The high-stakes contest for the Patparganj Assembly seat has taken a dramatic turn, with early trends indicating BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi leading over AAP’s Avadh Ojha. Negi had a lead of more than 1,000 votes over Ojha, according to 10 am trends.
The race, which also includes Congress’ Anil Kumar and BSP’s Om Shankar Pandey, has grown more intense as the vote count unfolds.
AAP faces tough challenge in Patparganj
The seat vacated by Manish Sisodia is witnessing a strong contest between AAP and the BJP. In the 2020 elections, Sisodia had won the seat with a narrow margin of just over 3,000 votes against Ravinder Singh Negi. However, this time, Negi looks to become the first to cross the finish line. He is up against popular UPSC tutor Avadh Ojha.
Patparganj’s electoral battle: Congress a distant third
Congress' Anil Kumar had only received about 1,000 votes by 10 am. Meanwhile, AAP's Avadh Ojha and BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi have already crossed the 4,000-mark.
The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, held on February 5, saw a voter turnout of 54.96 per cent in Okhla. Across the 70 Assembly constituencies, exit polls have largely predicted a BJP victory, with AAP trailing as the second-largest party. The winning number for a majority in the Delhi Assembly is 36 seats.
AAP leader Manish Sisodia remains optimistic, stating, “AAP has worked tirelessly for Delhi’s people. We are confident that our governance model will be rewarded again.” However, with AIMIM’s rising presence and Congress attempting a comeback, Okhla remains one of the most closely watched battlegrounds in this election. Stay tuned with the Business Standard for LIVE updates as the counting continues.