Patparganj elections 2025: Avadh Ojha trails against BJP's Ravinder Negi

The high-stakes contest for the Patparganj Assembly seat has taken a dramatic turn, with early trends indicating BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi leading over AAP’s Avadh Ojha. Negi had a lead of more than 1,000 votes over Ojha, according to 10 am trends.

The race, which also includes Congress’ Anil Kumar and BSP’s Om Shankar Pandey, has grown more intense as the vote count unfolds.

AAP faces tough challenge in Patparganj

The seat vacated by Manish Sisodia is witnessing a strong contest between AAP and the BJP. In the 2020 elections, Sisodia had won the seat with a narrow margin of just over 3,000 votes against Ravinder Singh Negi. However, this time, Negi looks to become the first to cross the finish line. He is up against popular UPSC tutor Avadh Ojha.

Patparganj’s electoral battle: Congress a distant third

Congress' Anil Kumar had only received about 1,000 votes by 10 am. Meanwhile, AAP's Avadh Ojha and BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi have already crossed the 4,000-mark.

Exit polls predict BJP’s edge

The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 , held on February 5, saw a voter turnout of 54.96 per cent in Okhla. Across the 70 Assembly constituencies, exit polls have largely predicted a BJP victory, with AAP trailing as the second-largest party. The winning number for a majority in the Delhi Assembly is 36 seats.