Patparganj Assembly result: Avadh Ojha up against Ravindra Negi, Chaudhury

Patparganj Assembly result: Avadh Ojha up against Ravindra Negi, Chaudhury

Patparganj Assembly election result 2025: AAP's Avadh Ojha faces Anil Chaudhury from the Congress and Ravindra Singh Negi of the BJP on this seat

Patparganj

Patparganj Assembly seat: AAP's Avadh Ojha is up against BJP's Ravindra Singh Negi and Congress' Anil Chaudhury

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 8:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Patparganj Assembly seat in Delhi is a significant political constituency. In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the contest is between Avadh Ojha of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Anil Chaudhury from the Indian National Congress (INC), and Ravindra Singh Negi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
 
The counting of votes is underway for the Delhi Assembly elections. Early trends are expected within the initial hours.
 
Avadh Ojha, a well-known UPSC tutor, started his teaching career in 2005. In 2019, Ojha launched his own institution, IQRA IAS Academy in Pune, Maharashtra. In December last year, he joined AAP. The party has fielded him from Patparganj. He is replacing Manish Sisodia, who is contesting from the Jangpura constituency. 
 
 
The Patparganj constituency has become a focal point in the political narrative. Voters in Patparganj will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Delhi's governance. 
 
His primary opponent Ravindra Singh Negi gave a tough fight to Manish Sisodia in 2020. This time, he will be looking to clinch the seat. Meanwhile, Anil Chaudhury, a seasoned politician who has been associated with the Congress for several years, is also in the fray.   Also read: New Delhi Assembly result 2025: Arvind Kejriwal up against Parvesh Verma

In the 2020 elections, the Patparganj constituency had 2,31,461 registered voters, with 1,42,246 exercising their franchise. Manish Sisodia, the AAP candidate, emerged victorious, securing 70,163 votes, defeating BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi by a narrow margin of 3,207 votes.
 
Historically, the Patparganj seat has seen a competitive political environment. The 2015 Delhi Assembly elections also saw Manish Sisodia clinching the seat for AAP with an even higher vote count of 75,477 votes. During that election, Vinod Kumar Binny from the BJP secured 46,716 votes, while Anil Kumar from the Congress managed to get 16,260 votes.
 
Exit poll predictions
 
Most exit polls suggested the BJP holding an edge over AAP, which has ruled Delhi since 2015. A poll of polls of five major agencies indicates the BJP securing 38-43 seats, while the AAP is projected to win 26-32 seats. The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 years under Sheila Dikshit, is expected to remain a marginal player, with 0-1 seats.

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

