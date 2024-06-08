Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / End of 'negative' politics: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on LS poll results

End of 'negative' politics: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on LS poll results



Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh, Yadav
The BJP managed to win 33 seats, and its allies RLD and Apna Dal (Sonelal) won two seats and one seat respectively. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 4:07 PM IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that negative politics has ended and the people's issues and concerns have triumphed.

Speaking to the reporters at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav said, "On one hand, there has been the victory of the INDIA alliance and the strategy of the PDA, Samajwadi Party has emerged as the third largest party (in the election). The party has got the support of the people in a big way."

"At the same time, the responsibility of the 'Samajwadi' has also increased, be it raising the issues pertaining to the public, keeping the interest of the public in mind, while putting up our views. The SP's endeavour in the Lok Sabha will be to serve the people at the maximum," he said.

"Negative politics have come to an end, while positive politics have begun, and issues pertaining to the people have triumphed," he said.
 

In the just concluded Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party won 37 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while its ally Congress won 6 seats.

The BJP managed to win 33 seats, and its allies RLD and Apna Dal (Sonelal) won two seats and one seat respectively.

Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) won one seat, while the BSP failed to win even a single seat.

Along with Akhilesh Yadav, senior party leaders, Shivpal Singh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav were also present. Newly-elected MPs Dimple Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, Aditya Yadav, Akshaya Yadav and Afzal Ansari were also seen.

Topics :Akhilesh YadavLok Sabha elections

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

