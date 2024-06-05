Business Standard
LS poll result: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, four of his family win seats in UP

Dimple Yadav defeated her nearest rival BJP's Jaiveer Singh by a margin of 2,21,639 votes

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav with wife and politician Dimple Yadav during an election rally. (Photo: X/@Dimple Yadav)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav along with four other members of his family won their respective seats as the party established its itself as the largest one in Uttar Pradesh by winning 36 seats and leading in one.
Akhilesh Yadav defeated his rival Subrat Pathak of the BJP by a margin of 1,70,922 votes. His wife Dimple Yadav won the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat while Dharmendra Yadav secured a victory in Azamgarh by comfortable margins.
Akshay Yadav and Aditya Yadav also won from Firozabad and Badaun.
Dimple Yadav defeated her nearest rival BJP's Jaiveer Singh by a margin of 2,21,639 votes. She polled 5,98,526 votes, Singh got 3,76,887 while BSP candidate Shiv Prasad Yadav bagged 66,814 votes.
In Azamgarh, Dharmendra Yadav defeated his nearest rival Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua of the BJP by a margin of 1,61,035 votes. While Dharmendra Yadav polled 5,08,239 votes, Nirahua got 3,47,204 and BSP candidate Mohammad Sabeeha Ansari got 1,79,839 votes.
In Firozabad, Akshay Yadav polled 5,43,037 votes, while his opponent BJP's Vishwadeep Singh who got 4,53,725 votes.
Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and SP leader Shivpal Yadav's son Aditya Yadav got 5,01,855 votes in Badaun, defeating BJP's Durvijay Singh Shakya by a margin of 34,991votes.
The party had initially given ticket to Shivpal on this seat but later fielded his son Aditya.

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

