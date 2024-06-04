Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls 2024: This is what results look like at 11 am on June 4

Lok Sabha polls 2024: This is what results look like at 11 am on June 4

At 11 am, trends on TV channels showed the BJP-led NDA leading on 290 seats, while the Congress-led INDIA bloc was leading on 232 seats

counting centre, counting, vote counting
Poll officials at a counting centre during counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 11:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Lok Sabha elections: The final phase to elect the 18th Lok Sabha has commenced with counting today. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is aiming for a solid comeback, surpassing its 2019 performance when it won 303 seats. However, the early trends project that the saffron party may fall short of the 272 threshold, which is needed to form the government at the Centre. However, with its allies from the National Democratic Alliance, the BJP-led coalition is leading on 292 seats, the 11 am trends showed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc aims to oust the Modi government and is confident of winning 295 seats. The early trends showed that the Congress-led coalition is leading at 222 seats.

Here are 10 key takeaways from the vote counting trend at 11 am:

1) The early counting trend on the Election Commission's website showed the Bharatiya Janata Party leading at as many as 232 seats of the 542 constituencies. The saffron party has already secured a victory with Mukesh Dalal winning the Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed.

2) Political heavyweights including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Manohar Lal Khattar among others are leading in their respective seats. In an interesting development, Union Minister Smriti Irani is trailing at the Amethi seat, the early trends showed.

2) The Congress has maintained its position as the second biggest party, leading at 98 seats, according to the early trends. The development is a major morale boost for the party, which had secured 52 seats in the 2019 elections.

3) The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi party is the third leading party, the early trend showed. The SP is leading on 36 seats in Uttar Pradesh, where it is contesting in alliance with the Congress under the INDIA group. Congress is contesting 17 seats and is leading at as many as eight seats, the early trends showed. The SP is contesting at 62 seats. Yadav is leading at the Samajwadi Party stronghold Kannauj by a margin of over 41,000.

4) The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is leading at 22 seats in West Bengal, as shown by the early trends. A neck-and-neck contest is expected in the state between the rivals TMC and the BJP, as the exit polls predicted major gains for the saffron party in the state,

5) Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) is leading at 15 seats in Bihar. The party is fighting the polls in alliance with the BJP.

This year's Lok Sabha election broke many records, as the Election Commission announced on Monday. A record-breaking 642 million Indians voted, setting a global record. Among them, 312 million were women, also a world record, according to the EC.

Also Read

Exit poll 2024: Is BJP ahead of Trinamool Congress in West Bengal? Details

Lok Sabha election results: BJP plans grand celebration with light show

Tejashwi vs Nitish showdown: Exit polls suggest NDA will continue in Bihar

'India has voted': PM Modi's 'thank you' note amid prediction of a BJP win

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: When can you find out Exit Poll predictions?

Shashi Tharoor vs Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Who is winning Thiruvananthapuram?

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Amethi, Smriti Irani trails Congress worker Kishori Lal

Strict instructions passed to ensure transparency in counting process: CEC

BJP leading in all 5 seats of Uttarakhand; trend continuing since 2014

LS polls: Khattar, Akhilesh Yadav among ex-CMs in fray. Check early trends

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Rahul GandhiLok Sabha electionsElections in IndiaBS Web ReportsBharatiya Janata PartyIndian National Congress

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story