Lok Sabha polls 2024: This is what results look like at 11 am on June 4





ALSO READ: Election Results LIVE: NDA ahead but INDIA bloc defies pollsters to put up 220+ seats Lok Sabha elections: The final phase to elect the 18th Lok Sabha has commenced with counting today. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is aiming for a solid comeback, surpassing its 2019 performance when it won 303 seats. However, the early trends project that the saffron party may fall short of the 272 threshold, which is needed to form the government at the Centre. However, with its allies from the National Democratic Alliance, the BJP-led coalition is leading on 292 seats, the 11 am trends showed.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc aims to oust the Modi government and is confident of winning 295 seats. The early trends showed that the Congress-led coalition is leading at 222 seats.

Here are 10 key takeaways from the vote counting trend at 11 am:

1) The early counting trend on the Election Commission's website showed the Bharatiya Janata Party leading at as many as 232 seats of the 542 constituencies. The saffron party has already secured a victory with Mukesh Dalal winning the Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed.

2) Political heavyweights including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Manohar Lal Khattar among others are leading in their respective seats. In an interesting development, Union Minister Smriti Irani is trailing at the Amethi seat, the early trends showed.

2) The Congress has maintained its position as the second biggest party, leading at 98 seats, according to the early trends. The development is a major morale boost for the party, which had secured 52 seats in the 2019 elections.

3) The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi party is the third leading party, the early trend showed. The SP is leading on 36 seats in Uttar Pradesh, where it is contesting in alliance with the Congress under the INDIA group. Congress is contesting 17 seats and is leading at as many as eight seats, the early trends showed. The SP is contesting at 62 seats. Yadav is leading at the Samajwadi Party stronghold Kannauj by a margin of over 41,000.

4) The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is leading at 22 seats in West Bengal, as shown by the early trends. A neck-and-neck contest is expected in the state between the rivals TMC and the BJP, as the exit polls predicted major gains for the saffron party in the state,

5) Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) is leading at 15 seats in Bihar. The party is fighting the polls in alliance with the BJP.

This year's Lok Sabha election broke many records, as the Election Commission announced on Monday. A record-breaking 642 million Indians voted, setting a global record. Among them, 312 million were women, also a world record, according to the EC.