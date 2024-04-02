Not scared of Oppn: PM Modi vows stronger action on corruption in 3rd term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed confidence in his return to power for a third term in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and pledged to tackle corruption with even greater force.





ALSO READ: Delhi liquor policy case: Sanjay Singh gets bail; his wife's first reaction Modi made the promise during a poll campaign in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Taking a jibe at the Opposition's INDIA bloc, Modi said, "On one hand, we exhibited honesty and transparency before the citizens, on the other hand, the corrupt and dynasts have collaborated together…They are threatening and abusing me… we demand to remove corruption, while they demand to save the corrupts."

'Two months left for my third term'





ALSO READ: Cong fields Y S Sharmila from Kadapa; Jawed to contest from Kishanganj "...No matter how much they abuse, I am not scared of them. All corrupt will have to face investigation. Two months are left for the beginning of my third term, during which corruption will be dealt with greater force, this is my guarantee," Modi further said.

The PM's remarks were apparently in reference to the INDIA bloc's recent demands, urging the Election Commission to ensure a level playing field for all parties in the coming polls.

INDIA bloc's five demands to EC

During a mega Opposition rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, INDIA leaders asked the poll body to release arrested Opposition leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren. They also sought to prevent the strong-arm tactics of the ED and CBI against Opposition leaders, and a Supreme Court-monitored SIT on the electoral bonds issue.

The Opposition has alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is misusing probe agencies to target its opponents. Key Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Stalin, and Sharad Pawar, among others, have labelled the ruling party as a "washing machine." They allege that Opposition leaders facing corruption cases can join the BJP and get a "clean" chit.

According to the Opposition, many former non-BJP politicians, including Praful Patel and Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others, were facing corruption charges but were given a clean chit once they joined the saffron party.



Lok Sabha elections will commence on April 19.