Sharad Pawar vs Ajit Pawar Baramati prestige battle: Who is ahead?

Maharashtra election 2024 Baramati result: The rivalry between the two Pawars over control of the NCP was also witnessed in the June Lok Sabha elections in the Baramati Assembly constituency

Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Maharashtra election result 2024 Baramati result: A year after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar fractured the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) established by his uncle Sharad Pawar, the family feud is once again in the spotlight as the outcome of the Maharashtra Assembly elections unfolds on Saturday.
 
The rivalry between the two Pawars over control of the NCP was also witnessed in the June Lok Sabha elections, where 84-year-old Sharad Pawar’s faction secured eight out of ten seats, while Ajit Pawar’s camp could only manage a single victory. 
 

Baramati Assembly seat latest trends

Now, the battle has shifted to Baramati, where Ajit Pawar faces off against Sharad Pawar’s proxy candidate and grandnephew, Yugendra Pawar, in a high-stakes contest on Saturday. 
 
As of 11 am, the vote counting trends suggest that Ajit Pawar may be able to recover from his party’s Lok Sabha defeat by winning this prestige family battle. He is currently leading the prized family seat of Baramati seat by more than 7,000 votes.

In the second round of counting trends, Yugedra Pawar secured about 10,828 votes.

Baramati Lok Sabha result outcome

During the Lok Sabha polls, Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra had lost from the Baramati constituency to Supriya Sule, Ajit’s cousin. With this, Sharad Pawar reaffirmed his influence as the dominant leader, having represented the seat himself six times.
 
Ajit Pawar had orchestrated a rebellion against NCP Chief in July 2023 by joining the rival Mahayuti alliance, which also comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party and Eknath Shinde. Ajit was rewarded with deputy CM’s post in the Maharashtra government. Today’s poll outcome will signal whether he can win the people’s confidence, or if the electorate will side with Sharad Pawar by choosing Yugendra Pawar. 
 
NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar is another member of the influential Pawar family, who is contesting from the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency. The sitting MLA is pitted against BJP leader and former state minister Ram Shinde.
 
Overall, the Mahayuti-led National Democratic Alliance has crossed the halfway mark in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand, leading in the majority of the seats. In Maharashtra, the NDA is ahead in 216 of the 288 Assembly constituencies.

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

