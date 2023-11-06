Congress govt has not even spared Mahadev from corruption, says Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Sunday said that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh did not even spare 'Mahadev'--an apparent reference to the Enforcement Directorate charge that chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had received Rs 508 crore from promoters of the online betting app Mahadev Book.

Addressing a public rally in the poll-bound state on Sunday, Nadda alleged that chief ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and Congress leader Kamal Nath collect money for the Congress family.

"They (Congress government) have not even spared 'Mahadev'. 'Satta' (power) ke liye 'Satta' (betting). A person who came from Dubai was arrested here and he said that I have brought Rs 800 crore to give to CM Bhupesh Baghel. Do you want such a corrupt government here? Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath are collectors of Congress family. They collect money for them..." Nadda said.

This came after the state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel questioned the BJP for not banning the app till now.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made a similar remark against Congress and asked for an explanation over ED's allegations in Mahadev betting app.

"The Congress party; its government and the chief minister must clarify their connection with the betting app promoters operating from Dubai. Even the name of 'Mahadev' was not spared from corruption," PM Modi said.

The Enforcement Directorate earlier claimed that a person, identified as Asim Das, was sent from the UAE to deliver a large amount of cash for the election expenses of the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh.

The central agency added that the arrested person, Asim Das, confessed that Rs 508 crore has been so far paid to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister by Mahadev app promoters.

The elections for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases, with the first phase of polling for 20 seats scheduled for November 7 and the remaining 70 seats to go for polling on November 17.

The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.

