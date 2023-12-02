Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Rajasthan's counting centres ready: Chief electoral officer on result eve

Rajasthan's counting centres ready: Chief electoral officer on result eve

Counting for the 199 Assembly constituencies will begin at 8 am on December 3. After opening the strong room, postal ballots will be counted first; these are around 5 lakh in number

The counting of votes will start at 8 in the morning tomorrow.
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
All the arrangements for counting of votes have been made in Rajasthan, the state's Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said here on Saturday.

The counting of votes will start at 8 in the morning tomorrow, he said.

"All the arrangements for counting votes have been made. The counting of votes will be done at 36 centres at the headquarters of district election officers in a centralised way. For that, all the arrangements have been made," Gupta said.

"Preparations have been made at all counting centres in the state. Counting for the 199 Assembly constituencies will begin at 8 am on December 3. After opening the strong room, postal ballots will be counted first; these are around 5 lakh in number. There are 1121 Assistant Returning Officers (ARO) assigned," he added.

He further informed that the general public can also see the results on the EC's official website ECI.gov.in.

"A TV has been installed for the resulting trend, which will directly display the results in the media centre from the RO room and will also be shown on the ECI.gov.in website for the general public. There will be counting officials, micro observers and we will have observers in every legislative assembly under those observations, the counting of votes will be done," he said.

He further said that 175 companies in total have been deployed for security on the results day.

"As far as security is concerned, a three-tier cordon-off has been done - 40 CAPF companies have been deployed across the state. All the EVM strong rooms have been barricaded. 175 companies in total have been deployed for security," he added.

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

