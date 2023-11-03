Parts of the Kaleshwaram project will have to be rebuilt: TPCC Chief Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief (TPCC) A Revanth Reddy has said that half of the Medigadda project needs to be demolished and rebuilt to correct for the lack of construction quality in the Kaleshwaram project, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report has said.

Reddy was speaking to the members of the press on Thursday after visiting the Medigadda barrage along with Rahul Gandhi to evaluate the issues of quality in the Kaleshwaram project. Revanth Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has risked the Kaleshwaram project by engaging in a huge corruption scam of Rs one trillion. The corruption has resulted in the sinking of pillars and leakages in barrages, the Congress leader said.

The DC report cited Revanth Reddy as saying, "People of Telangana want to punish Chandrashekar Rao for indulging in high-level corruption in the Kaleshwaram project. The Chief Minister's sins have come to fruition, and his pot of corruption has burst with the sinking of Medigadda pillars. Crores of public money has been misused with shoddy works."

The Congress party is attacking the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government by calling KCR as "Kaleshwaram Corruption Rao." TPCC Chief Reddy said that the pillars of the Medigadda project have sunk because of the lack of proper precautions. He noted that pillars numbered 1 to 25 have sunk, the DC report said.

Reddy said that the officials have reported that the pillars have sagged by two and a half feet. He added that the situation demands the demolition of the Medigadda project to rectify these flaws. He also said that the company (Larsen & Toubro) that constructed the project should be blacklisted, the DC report said.

He also attacked the BJP and said that the central government knew about the corruption in the project, but the BJP was protecting BRS. Revanth said the Kaleshwaram project and the barrages within its scope are getting damaged one after the other because of the corruption of BRS and BJP."