Tom Holland reveals Spider-Man 4's title; movie set to release next year

The much-awaited fourth sequel of Tom Holland's Spider-Man universe has finally announced its title and release date. The much awaited movie is going to hit theatres on July 31, 2026 with the title,'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'

Tom Holland appeared in a short clip announcing the title of his upcoming movie.

Apart from this, filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton also appeared at CinemaCon's stage on Monday acknowledging that he lost $200 at the roulette table in Las Vegas.

While standing on the stage, he said, “To say that it’s an honor to be standing on this stage is a pretty big understatement.” He also accepted his life-long craze for the character.

The lead actor, Tom Holland, also appeared in a video segment and gave a “massive thank you for all the support.” He also stated that, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start.”

“A ride that we haven’t really seen before,” Cretton added.

The title came from a 2008 storyline where something miraculous happened and everyone forgot who Spider-Man was. (The controversial storyline also ended the marriage of Peter Parker and Mary-Jane).

Jon Watts directed Spider-Man: No Way Home that surpassed $1.9 billion at the global box office. Watts also directed Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

The upcoming movie is written by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna , who also penned the previous hit No Way Home.

Tom is returning in the lead role as Spider-Man. However, it is interesting to watch which role 'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink is likely going to land. Some assume that she is going to be the new love interest for Peter Parker, while others hint at a possible X-Men Role.

The Marvel fandom has to wait till 2026 to see Spider-Man in action. Some major Marvel movies are already in pipeline this year, including Thunderbolts arriving in May and The Fantastic Four: First Steps debuting on July 25.

Meanwhile, Marvel's much-anticipated movie marking the return of Robert Downey Jr to the franchise is Avengers: Doomsday, where the former Iron Man can be seen in the villain avatar as Doctor Dooom. The movie is set for release in May 2026.