Home / Entertainment / Akhanda 2 storms theatres with powerful start and huge advance bookings

Akhanda 2 storms theatres with powerful start and huge advance bookings

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, action drama ft. Nandamuri Balakrishna made its big premiere today, Dec 12. On the day of its release, experts shared their forecasts at the box office

Akhanda 2
Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 5:21 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has exploded onto the big screen today, 12 December, marking Nandamuri Balakrishna’s return to high-voltage action under filmmaker Boyapati Srinu’s direction. Despite a last-minute delay—pushed from its original 5 December release due to financial hurdles—the sequel has lost none of its momentum. 
 
Pre-sales for Akhanda 2 have already exceeded Rs 25 crore, according to the recent information from box office analysts. 
 
According to BFilmy Official, the advance grosser from the first day alone has already surpassed Rs 12.13 crore. Under such circumstances, it wouldn't be incorrect to predict that Balakrishna's film will easily make over Rs 10 crore worldwide on its first day of release.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

More than 530,000 tickets have reportedly been sold for the movie's opening day. Furthermore, Akhanda 2 will be released in over 402 cities globally. The movie is expected to make about Rs 30 crores globally on its first day of release due to its huge release and substantial advance booking. 
 
However, according to Sacnilk's statistics, Telugu occupancy is 47.24%, and Akhanda 2 has already made Rs 7.43 crore according to the latest data in India. 

Akhanda 2 release date

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has released on big screen today, 12 December 2025.   

All about Akhanda 2 movie

Akhanda 2's teaser and trailer have already generated a lot of buzz on social media, which has helped the film's box office debut. In this follow-up, Nandamuri Balakrishna plays two roles: Murali Krishna and Akhanda Rudra and Sikandar Aghora. It is anticipated that the picture would be primarily distinguished by these two characters' outstanding action and diverse styles.
 
Samantha Menon plays a prominent role alongside Balakrishna in the movie. Important characters will be portrayed by Adi Pinisetty, Harshali Malhotra, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, Ronson Vincent, Achyuth Kumar, P. Sai Kumar, Poorna, Ravi Maraiah, and Harsha Chemudu.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Top new OTT releases this week promise thrill, drama and big laughs

Wednesday season 3: Know OTT release date, cast, storyline and more

MasterChef India season 9: Know the release date, theme, judges and more

Premium

What does the sale of Warner Bros to Netflix or Paramount mean for India?

IMDb 2025: Saiyaara, The Ba***ds top most popular Indian films, series

Topics :Indian film industrytamil film industryfilm industry

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story