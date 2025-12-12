Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has exploded onto the big screen today, 12 December, marking Nandamuri Balakrishna’s return to high-voltage action under filmmaker Boyapati Srinu’s direction. Despite a last-minute delay—pushed from its original 5 December release due to financial hurdles—the sequel has lost none of its momentum.

Pre-sales for Akhanda 2 have already exceeded Rs 25 crore, according to the recent information from box office analysts.

According to BFilmy Official, the advance grosser from the first day alone has already surpassed Rs 12.13 crore. Under such circumstances, it wouldn't be incorrect to predict that Balakrishna's film will easily make over Rs 10 crore worldwide on its first day of release.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 More than 530,000 tickets have reportedly been sold for the movie's opening day. Furthermore, Akhanda 2 will be released in over 402 cities globally. The movie is expected to make about Rs 30 crores globally on its first day of release due to its huge release and substantial advance booking. However, according to Sacnilk's statistics, Telugu occupancy is 47.24%, and Akhanda 2 has already made Rs 7.43 crore according to the latest data in India.