MasterChef India season 9: Know the release date, theme, judges and more

MasterChef India season 9: Why is MasterChef India suddenly everywhere again? On 11 December, MasterChef India shot to the top of Google’s trending searches, sparking a wave of curiosity among fans. The culinary favourite is back in the spotlight, and for a rather intriguing reason.

If you haven't guessed it yet! Indeed, the show is returning, and this time, three of the most renowned Indian chefs – Kunal Kapur, Ranveer Brar, and Vikas Khanna – will assess the contestants! Recently, the show released a teaser that went viral right away.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, a gaming reality show presented by Amitabh Bachchan, will be replaced by MasterChef India season 9. Know more about it here!

About the new season of MasterChef India teaser The MasterChef India season 9 promo was shared on Instagram with a caption that says, “Jab desh itna aage badh raha hai toh desh ka swaad peeche kyu rahe (When the country is progressing so much, why should the taste of the nation lag)?" It further added, “Aa raha hai #MasterChefIndia duniya ko parosne har plate par India. Shuru ho raha hai 5 January, Mon-Fri raat 9 baje, sirf Sony Entertainment Television aur Sony LIV par (#MasterChefIndia is coming to serve India to the world on every plate. Starting January 5th, Monday-Friday at 9 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV)."

When and where to watch MasterChef India 9? With a theme honouring Indian pride via cuisine, the next season of MasterChef India will premiere on Sony TV and SonyLiv on January 5, 2026. The show promises a fusion of national pride, innovation, and cultural storytelling, with Chefs Kunal Kapur, Vikas Khanna, and Ranveer Brar returning as judges. MasterChef India season 9 theme? This time, the reality program will provide fun, family-friendly entertainment with challenging tasks to encourage viewers to celebrate India's rich culinary heritage. "Desh Front Foot Par Chal Raha Hai" (The country is marching forward boldly) is the theme for season 9, and it acts as the lead to honour India's Pride via its flavours and unique stories.

This show is definitely telling stories through cuisine, from meals that represent the local heritage of the participants' hometown to their treasured childhood memories. Chefs on MasterChef India season 9 Chef Vikas Khanna welcomed Chef Kunal Kapoor to the set of the upcoming reality show with a heartfelt note. He shared a candid photo of the three chefs and stated, “So excited to welcome Chef Kunal Kapur back on MasterChef India — the OG judge, the man who helped shape the very kitchen this show stands on. Kunal isn’t just a colleague… he’s family. A brother who brings his calm, his class, his craft and that trademark KK smile right back to where it all began."