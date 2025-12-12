This Week OTT Release: If you’ve had your fill of Dhurandhar, which continues to dominate theatres nationwide, this week’s crowded OTT schedule may be exactly what you need. Streaming giants are delivering a varied mix of mystery, comedy, romance and high-octane drama—ensuring there’s something for every mood and every screen.

Viewers can prepare to improve their weekly binge menu as new genres appear on the most popular OTT streaming platforms. We've compiled a list of this week's must-watches to make your search easier.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch this week online

Kaantha

• Release Date: Dec 12th, 2025

• OTT Platform: Netflix

• Genre: Mystery, Crime

• Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati, Gayathri

The rivalry between a superstar and his guru is the focus of the Tamil-language criminal thriller Kaantha, which is set in Madras in the 1950s. Mahadevan (Dulque Salmaan) experiences an ego clash when Ayya, the mentor, decides to return in the movie.

Everyone is left in shock when a crew member is discovered deceased on the film's sets. The investigation starts at that point, and the scenes have a lot of twists and turns.

Single Papa

• Release Date: Dec 12th, 2025

• OTT Platform: Netflix

• Genre: Drama, Comedy

• Cast: Kunal Khemu, Prajkta Koli, Neha Dhupia

This heartfelt dramedy follows Gaurav Gehlot, a man-child navigating life after a messy divorce. His sudden decision to adopt a child sends shockwaves through his chaotic family. Between lost socks, emotional meltdowns and unexpected lessons in responsibility, Single Papa promises warmth, humour and plenty of family "kalesh".

Saali Mohabbat

• Release Date: Dec 12th, 2025

• OTT Platform: Zee 5

• Genre: Thriller, Suspense

• Cast: Radhika Apte, Anurag Kashyap, Divyendu Sharma, Chahat Arora

Saali Mohabbat, a suspenseful thriller directed by Tisca Chopra, centres on a housewife who gets caught up in a web of infidelity, treachery, and murder. Additionally, as the movie goes on, the scenes get more dramatic, and its provocative plot will undoubtedly leave spectators in awe. Additionally, there is a lot of suspense in the movie, which keeps viewers riveted until the very end.

F1 the Movie

• Release Date: Dec 12th, 2025

• OTT Platform: Apple TV

• Genre: Sports, Drama

• Cast: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon

Joshua Kensinski, F1 director, the film centres on Sonny Hayes, a well-known Formula One racer from the 1990s who retired after a deadly crash damaged his career. Ruben Carventas approaches him to teach his struggling team, APXGP, after seeing him compete in a lower-level event.

Hayes is now tasked with training Joshua Pearce, a teenage racer. Hayes must face his past struggles and accept this as a second chance while instructing the next generation of drivers.

Man vs Baby

• Release Date: Dec 11th, 2025

• OTT Platform: Netflix

• Genre: Comedy

Cast: Rowan Atkinson, Alanah Bloor, Joseph Balerrama

This special series, which Rowan Atkinson created, is a sequel to Man Vs. Bee, in which he plays caretaker Trevor Bingley. This time, he will be managing an opulent penthouse in London after seeing a disastrous housesitting at a high-tech home. But when he is greeted by an unwelcome visitor, things will become hectic. There will be four episodes in this series.