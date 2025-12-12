Home / Entertainment / Top new OTT releases this week promise thrill, drama and big laughs

OTT Releases This Week: There are some major theatrical releases this week for movie fans. There are many OTT releases for movies and web series as well. You may choose your favourite genres of all

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 5:07 PM IST
This Week OTT Release: If you’ve had your fill of Dhurandhar, which continues to dominate theatres nationwide, this week’s crowded OTT schedule may be exactly what you need. Streaming giants are delivering a varied mix of mystery, comedy, romance and high-octane drama—ensuring there’s something for every mood and every screen.
 
Viewers can prepare to improve their weekly binge menu as new genres appear on the most popular OTT streaming platforms. We've compiled a list of this week's must-watches to make your search easier.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch this week online

Kaantha
 
Release Date: Dec 12th, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Mystery, Crime
Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati, Gayathri
 
The rivalry between a superstar and his guru is the focus of the Tamil-language criminal thriller Kaantha, which is set in Madras in the 1950s. Mahadevan (Dulque Salmaan) experiences an ego clash when Ayya, the mentor, decides to return in the movie. 
 
Everyone is left in shock when a crew member is discovered deceased on the film's sets. The investigation starts at that point, and the scenes have a lot of twists and turns.
 
Single Papa
 
Release Date: Dec 12th, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Drama, Comedy
Cast: Kunal Khemu, Prajkta Koli, Neha Dhupia
 
This heartfelt dramedy follows Gaurav Gehlot, a man-child navigating life after a messy divorce. His sudden decision to adopt a child sends shockwaves through his chaotic family. Between lost socks, emotional meltdowns and unexpected lessons in responsibility, Single Papa promises warmth, humour and plenty of family “kalesh”. 
 
Saali Mohabbat
 
Release Date: Dec 12th, 2025
OTT Platform: Zee 5
Genre: Thriller, Suspense
Cast: Radhika Apte, Anurag Kashyap, Divyendu Sharma, Chahat Arora
 
Saali Mohabbat, a suspenseful thriller directed by Tisca Chopra, centres on a housewife who gets caught up in a web of infidelity, treachery, and murder. Additionally, as the movie goes on, the scenes get more dramatic, and its provocative plot will undoubtedly leave spectators in awe. Additionally, there is a lot of suspense in the movie, which keeps viewers riveted until the very end.
 
F1 the Movie
 
Release Date: Dec 12th, 2025
OTT Platform: Apple TV
Genre: Sports, Drama
Cast: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon
 
Joshua Kensinski, F1 director, the film centres on Sonny Hayes, a well-known Formula One racer from the 1990s who retired after a deadly crash damaged his career. Ruben Carventas approaches him to teach his struggling team, APXGP, after seeing him compete in a lower-level event. 
 
Hayes is now tasked with training Joshua Pearce, a teenage racer. Hayes must face his past struggles and accept this as a second chance while instructing the next generation of drivers.
 
Man vs Baby
 
Release Date: Dec 11th, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Rowan Atkinson, Alanah Bloor, Joseph Balerrama 
 
This special series, which Rowan Atkinson created, is a sequel to Man Vs. Bee, in which he plays caretaker Trevor Bingley. This time, he will be managing an opulent penthouse in London after seeing a disastrous housesitting at a high-tech home. But when he is greeted by an unwelcome visitor, things will become hectic. There will be four episodes in this series.
 

 

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

