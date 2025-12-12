Wednesday season 3: Know OTT release date, cast, storyline and more

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
Wednesday season 3 OTT Date: One of the most eagerly anticipated subjects among viewers awaiting the next instalment of the Netflix series is the release date, cast, and production update for Wednesday Season 3.
Fans want to know exactly when filming will start, who will rejoin the cast, and how the production schedule will proceed. The timeframe and what to expect as the show prepares for its upcoming season, according to recent updates.
When and where to watch Wednesday season 3?
Wednesday season 3 is expected to debut in the summer of 2027, according to a report from OTTplay. The first season debuted in November 2022, but the SAG-AFTRA strike caused delays for the second season.
The lengthy break before the following season makes sense given the time required for filming, editing, and visual effects. Season 3 will only be available on Netflix, just like the previous seasons.
What to expect in Wednesday season 3?
Many mysteries remained unresolved at the end of Season 2. Even though Wednesday and her family defeated Isaac Night, they still have a lot of issues. Ophelia, Wednesday's aunt, is one of the main plots that is anticipated to take center stage.
She has avoided the Addams family for unknown reasons, despite being referenced in passing throughout the episode.
The reason Wednesday's grandmother chose to keep her a secret and how it relates to the family's troubled history, possibly even to Wednesday herself, may ultimately be revealed in Season 3.
Her relationships with the people she cares about, her strength, and her confidence will all be put to the test on this voyage. Tyler and the Hyde clan are anticipated to return, adding even more peril and mayhem to Wednesday's life at Nevermore Academy.
