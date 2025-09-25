OG box office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan's film opens to record numbers

Pawan Kalyan ’s highly anticipated film They Call Him OG hit cinemas on September 25, drawing massive crowds of fans eager for the first day, first show. The frenzy turned wild in parts of Southern India, where a viral video shows jubilant fans slashing a theatre screen with a sword during the screening, capturing the sheer madness surrounding the Power Star’s release.

They Call Him OG has already caused a stir at the box office, particularly in North America. With 4,296 shows, the total has reached ₹Rs 29.93 crore in India; as more screens open, the figures are anticipated to increase.

Pawan Kalyan's OG Advance Bookings

OG's advance bookings have been phenomenal. According to trade portal Sacnilk, the movie's global pre-sales totaled between ₹90 and ₹98 crore, with India accounting for about ₹60 to 65 crore and outside markets contributing an additional ₹30 to 33 crore. The Telugu movie has broken several milestones with around ₹22.5 crore from premieres in North America alone.

With this momentum, OG has already surpassed Pawan Kalyan's previous best opener, Hari Hara Veera Mallu (₹ 67 crore globally on opening day), to become his biggest opener ever. According to trade analysts, the movie has a good possibility of easily surpassing the ₹150 crore global box office milestone on day one, something that very few Indian films have done.

ALSO READ: Jolly LLB 3 box office day 6: Akshay-Arshad film crosses 100 cr globally With an estimated production expenditure of ₹250 crore (about $30 million), the movie is among the expensive Telugu productions to date. With over ₹75 crore in advance bookings worldwide, the movie has surpassed prior milestones for a Pawan Kalyan starrer.

OG box office collection 'prediction'

According to Sacnilk's early live updates, by the morning of the first day, OG had made approximately ₹7.8 crore net in India (all languages). Although these are preliminary figures, they suggest a significant increase by day's end.

Experts estimate that the film would end its first day with a global gross of at least ₹150 crore and could rank among the top five Indian film openings ever due to its remarkable advance ticket sales and packed cinemas. If this trend keeps on, OG might possibly beat Pawan Kalyan's all-time high of ₹158.5 crore for Bheemla Nayak in two days.

Fans react to the OG movie

The wave of fans who attended the early morning show of 'They Call Him OG' can be seen in the widely shared footage from a theater in Bengaluru. To celebrate the release of the movie, the overly excited Pawan Kalyan fans approached the screen and ripped it with a sword during the screening.

The video demonstrates how film lovers at the theater tore up a screen. The video has captured everyone's interest. Now, a lot of users are responding to it. Interestingly, a huge part of internet users disapproved of Pawan Kalyan supporters' gesture because it prevented them from seeing the movie in theaters.

About They Call Him OG Cast and Plot

Pawan Kalyan plays OG (Ojas Gambheera), the title character in the 2025 Telugu movie 'They Call Him OG'. OG is a former crime lord who returns from exile to retake his criminal empire. Emraan Hashmi plays the lead antagonist in this Sujeeth-directed gangster drama, which marks his Telugu film debut.

They Call Him OG is a multi-decade gangster saga that starts with the early years of Ojas Gambheera and his ascent to prominence in the Mumbai underworld. They Call Him OG's main cast consists of:

• Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera (OG)

• Emraan Hashmi as Omi Bhau

• Priyanka Arul Mohan as Kanmani, OG's wife

• Tej Sapru as Mirajkar

• Arjun Das as Arjun

• Prakash Raj as Satya Dada

• Sriya Reddy as Geetha

• Neha Shetty in a special appearance.