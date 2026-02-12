After Ranveer Singh, Aayush Sharma receives threat email demanding ransom

Mumbai Police are probing a chilling threat sent to Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, after he allegedly received an email demanding ransom in cryptocurrency. A senior police officer said the message contained explicit threats, prompting an immediate security review and investigation.

The incident comes close on the heels of another scare in the film industry, after Ranveer Singh reportedly received a threatening voicemail on WhatsApp. The message, which allegedly demanded crores of rupees, alerted the actor’s security team and further raised concerns over a spate of intimidation attempts targeting Bollywood celebrities.

Is the Mumbai Crime Branch on the ongoing Bollywood extortion case?

On Wednesday, February 11, the Mumbai Crime Branch verified that the threat email was sent to Aayush Sharma over Proton Mail. According to the sender, they are part of the Bishnoi gang. To find the sender and determine the reason for the threat, police have launched an investigation.

Investigators are also trying to determine whether the email was received from overseas or sent from a server inside the country.

More about the Bollywood extortion threat

After the threat, the police opened an inquiry and strengthened security outside Ranveer's house. According to authorities, the sender claimed ties to the Bishnoi gang and concealed their location using a virtual private network (VPN). In all instances, the employment of distinct digital tools indicates that the sender wished to maintain anonymity.

Without giving any further information, the sender of the email to Sharma, who is also an actor, stated on Wednesday that he was a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's home in the Juhu neighbourhood of Mumbai was shot at five times by an unidentified attacker last week.