Thudarum to Hit: The Third Case: Top 6 OTT releases to watch this weekend

Thudarum to Hit: The Third Case: Top 6 OTT releases to watch this weekend

This weekend is going to be full of entertainment as several new movies or series are going to hit different OTT platforms. Check out the top six OTT releases this weekend

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Are you wondering what to watch this weekend? OTT platforms are packed with fresh films and series across genres. From gripping thrillers to emotional dramas, there’s something for everyone. Here are the top OTT releases this weekend to add to your watchlist—perfect for a relaxing binge session!

Top six OTT releases this weekend

Here is the list of the top six OTT releases to watch this weekend:

Thudarum

Set in the peaceful hill town of Ranni, Thudarum follows Shanmugham (played by Mohanlal), a kind taxi driver who treasures his old Ambassador car. But when life takes an unexpected turn, he must decide how far he's willing to go to protect what he loves most. This emotional story has touched many hearts thanks to its simple yet powerful storytelling.
 
  • Where to watch: JioHotstar
  • Release Date: May 30

Retro

As the name suggests, Retro takes you back in time. Suriya plays Paarimel, the adopted son of a gangster (played by Joju George). Paarimel is torn between his troubled past and his dream of a quiet life with his love, Rukmini (played by Pooja Hegde). With a gripping story and strong performances, this one’s worth a watch.
  • Where to watch: Netflix
  • Release Date: May 31

KanKhajura

KanKhajura is a tense psychological crime drama starring Roshan Mathew and Mohit Raina. It’s based on the hit Israeli series Magpie and explores themes like trauma, broken relationships, and moral dilemmas. Expect twists and deep character moments.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

