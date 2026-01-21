Republic Day 2026 77th or 78th: As preparations gather pace for Republic Day 2026, a familiar question resurfaces: why is it being celebrated as the 77th Republic Day and not the 78th, even though more than seven decades have passed since independence?

The confusion is common, but the answer lies in how Republic Day is counted — by the number of times it has been observed, not by the number of years elapsed.

Republic Day honours the day our Constitution went into effect on January 26, 1950, which made India the largest democracy in the world. It is more than just a national holiday.

Republic Day 2026 theme and celebrations

The chief guests of the 77th Republic Day celebrations this year will be Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, president of the European Council.

Additionally, on January 27, they will represent the EU at the 16th EU-India Summit. The 2026 Republic Day celebration's theme, "Vande Mataram", and the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" project, emphasise independence and a sense of patriotism.

In the meantime, rehearsals are in progress at Kartavya Path for the 77th Republic Day parade, which will take place on January 26. The Republic Day Parade is scheduled for January 26, 2026; the Beating the Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal is scheduled for January 28; and the Beating the Retreat ceremony is scheduled for January 29. The 26th of January is a national holiday.

Why will India celebrate 77th Republic Day in 2026?

On January 26, 1950, the Government of India Act, 1935, came into effect by the Constitution of India, which made India a sovereign democratic republic. India's first Republic Day was celebrated on that day, hence the count started in 1950 rather than the next year. Every January 26 that follows increases the total by one:

· January 26, 1951, was the second Republic Day

· January 26, 1952, the third

· January 26, 2025, marked the 76th

· January 26, 2026, is the 77th Republic Day.

The misconception arises when people count the years passed rather than the number of celebrations held. Much like Independence Day, which has been observed annually since August 15, 1947, Republic Day is numbered by its observances — not by elapsed time.

As India prepares to mark its 77th Republic Day, the occasion remains a powerful reminder of constitutional values, democratic ideals and the enduring spirit of the republic.