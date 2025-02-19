A$AP Rocky found not guilty in 2021 gun assault case, Rihanna reacts

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been found “not guilty” in a 2021 gun assault trial case. Singer and his longtime girlfriend Rihanna expressed relief in a social media message shortly after the verdict.

The case had drawn significant media attention with the judge's decision leading to an emotional reaction from both A$AP Rocky and his long-time partner, Rihanna, who were present in the courtroom. Rihanna expressed gratitude hours later and wrote, "The glory belongs to god and god alone! Thankful, humbled by his mercy (sic)."

What is A$AP Rocky’s shooting case all about?

On January 24, A$AP Rocky's assault trial got underway in Los Angeles. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was accused of two felonies of assault in connection with a shooting that took place in the heart of Hollywood in 2021. According to authorities, A$AP Rocky pulled out a revolver and started shooting after a heated argument with a former friend that turned into violence. Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli, is a fellow artist and a childhood friend who is the victim in this case. For prosecutors, he is the most important witness.

According to authorities, the duo had a meeting on November 6, 2021, one day after they had a disagreement. A block away from the famous stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, they first met outside a hotel in Hollywood. According to the prosecution, things became physical when the two met.

"I will kill you right now," Mayers allegedly said, pulling a revolver from his waistband and pointing it at Ephron. According to court documents, the latter told the rapper to fire the weapon, but Mayers chose to walk away instead.

According to court documents, Ephron screamed at Mayers about their arguments while following behind. Prosecutors claim that at that point, Mr. Mayers drew the gun once more and started shooting. According to court documents, Mr. Ephron's knuckles are said to have been grazed by one of the several bullets that were fired. Although there is no video showing the shooting, authorities claim that security cameras captured several aspects of the incident, including audio of gunfire. Jurors have previously seen some of this video in court.

A$AP Rocky’s shooting trial: The verdict

A$AP Rocky, the dapper singer and longtime partner of singer Rihanna, was recently found not guilty after four years of suspicion that he had fired a gun at a friend in 2021.

Also Read

According to the Entertainment Tonight report, as soon as A$AP came out of the court, he said to the reporters, expressing his gratitude after a tumultuous four years. He stated, “This whole experience has been crazy these last four years. But I’m thankful, nonetheless, and blessed to be here right now, to be a free man talking to you".

Rihanna reaction after A$AP Rocky assault case verdict

Emotions were running high in the courtroom as soon as the verdict was announced. A$AP, who was clearly overwhelmed, hurried over to give Rihanna a warm hug. Rihanna started crying when Rocky gave her a hug, and her emotional response as she embraced other members of A$AP's defense team demonstrated the seriousness of the situation. According to reports from Entertainment Tonight, A$AP thanked his legal team while crying.

On Thursday, the day that closing arguments in A$AP Rocky's gun assault trial were set to begin, Rihanna took their two kids, Riot and RZA, to a courthouse in Los Angeles. A$AP's mother was also present in the courtroom, and she was clearly touched by the encouragement her son had gotten during the trial.