Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, continues to enjoy a successful run at the box office, even as collections dipped slightly in its first week. The military drama, headlined by Sunny Deol and backed by a strong ensemble cast, has struck a chord with audiences through its nostalgic appeal, patriotic fervour and high-octane war sequences.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 earned ₹11.25 crore on its seventh day (Thursday), taking its total domestic collection to an impressive ₹224.25 crore. The film was released theatrically worldwide on January 23, 2026.

While weekday numbers saw a decline following a stellar extended opening weekend, the film remains among the highest-grossing releases of the year so far.

Border 2 day-wise box office collection (India)

Day 1: ₹30.00 crore

Day 2: ₹36.50 crore

Day 3: ₹54.50 crore

Day 4: ₹59.00 crore

Day 5: ₹20.00 crore

Day 6: ₹13.00 crore

Day 7: ₹11.25 crore

Total collection: ₹224.25 crore.

Border 2 'Occupancy' report

On Thursday, January 29, 2026, the Hindi-language war drama recorded an overall occupancy of 14.52%. Morning shows began at 6.67%, rising to 14.23% in the afternoon and 17.05% during evening shows. Night shows peaked at 20.11%, indicating sustained audience interest in late screenings.

About the film, Border 2