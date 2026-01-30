Border 2 box office dips on day 7 as Sunny Deol war drama holds firm
Sunny Deol-led war drama Border 2 earned ₹11.25 crore on day seven, witnessing a drop after a robust opening week; total collection now stands at ₹224.25 crore in India
Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, continues to enjoy a successful run at the box office, even as collections dipped slightly in its first week. The military drama, headlined by Sunny Deol and backed by a strong ensemble cast, has struck a chord with audiences through its nostalgic appeal, patriotic fervour and high-octane war sequences.
According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 earned ₹11.25 crore on its seventh day (Thursday), taking its total domestic collection to an impressive ₹224.25 crore. The film was released theatrically worldwide on January 23, 2026.
While weekday numbers saw a decline following a stellar extended opening weekend, the film remains among the highest-grossing releases of the year so far.
Border 2 day-wise box office collection (India)
Day 1: ₹30.00 crore
Day 2: ₹36.50 crore
Day 3: ₹54.50 crore
Day 4: ₹59.00 crore
Day 5: ₹20.00 crore
Day 6: ₹13.00 crore
Day 7: ₹11.25 crore
Total collection: ₹224.25 crore.
Border 2 'Occupancy' report
On Thursday, January 29, 2026, the Hindi-language war drama recorded an overall occupancy of 14.52%. Morning shows began at 6.67%, rising to 14.23% in the afternoon and 17.05% during evening shows. Night shows peaked at 20.11%, indicating sustained audience interest in late screenings.
About the film, Border 2
Border 2 is a sequel to JP Dutta’s iconic 1997 war classic Border, set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. The sequel expands the narrative by showcasing the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers across the Army, Navy and Air Force.
Presented by T-Series and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles. The supporting cast includes Anya Singh, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa.
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 11:18 AM IST